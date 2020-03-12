I’m going for dinner at Balthazar in Covent Garden tonight. I’ve had my make-up on all day but I quickly freshen it up – an extra layer of foundation and a bit more eyeshadow – before leaving the office. There are six of us sat around a circular table, the prosecco is flowing (we order oysters just because) and it’s quite hot in here – there’s not much air conditioning and I can feel the alcohol making my face flush. I get home around 11pm and I’m a little bit tipsy. I end up having to use around five or six cotton pads saturated in this milky cleanser to get my make-up off and it’s quite laborious. It’s thicker than I was expecting, but it feels gentle and quite cooling, which is what my face needs right now.

Garnier Milky Cleansing Water, £6.99