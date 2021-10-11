best autumn eyeshadow palettes
Beauty

The best new eyeshadow palettes for ultimate autumnal make-up vibes

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Each season brings with it new limited edition make-up offerings and this autumn’s collection of eyeshadow palettes is seriously lust-worthy…

Each year, the arrival of pumpkin spiced lattes and gripping TV thrillers signifies the start of the autumn in our calendars. And around the same time, a new collection of make-up releases hit the beauty shelves that have us gearing up our make-up game ahead of the festive season. But this year, thanks to the recent boom of eye make-up sales due to lockdown measures lifting, the autumn release eyeshadow palettes are better than ever. 

From warming pumpkin-toned pigments to stand-out sparkles and texture, 2021’s eyeshadow offering might just be the best yet. So whether you’re looking for a pay-day treat, a Christmas wish list present or a palette that will fulfil all your Halloween dress-up needs… we’ve rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes for autumn 2021 – and trust us when we say, there’s something for everyone…

The best new eyeshadow palettes for autumn

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands