The best new eyeshadow palettes for ultimate autumnal make-up vibes

Each year, the arrival of pumpkin spiced lattes and gripping TV thrillers signifies the start of the autumn in our calendars. And around the same time, a new collection of make-up releases hit the beauty shelves that have us gearing up our make-up game ahead of the festive season. But this year, thanks to the recent boom of eye make-up sales due to lockdown measures lifting, the autumn release eyeshadow palettes are better than ever.