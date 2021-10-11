The best new eyeshadow palettes for ultimate autumnal make-up vibes
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each season brings with it new limited edition make-up offerings and this autumn’s collection of eyeshadow palettes is seriously lust-worthy…
Each year, the arrival of pumpkin spiced lattes and gripping TV thrillers signifies the start of the autumn in our calendars. And around the same time, a new collection of make-up releases hit the beauty shelves that have us gearing up our make-up game ahead of the festive season. But this year, thanks to the recent boom of eye make-up sales due to lockdown measures lifting, the autumn release eyeshadow palettes are better than ever.
From warming pumpkin-toned pigments to stand-out sparkles and texture, 2021’s eyeshadow offering might just be the best yet. So whether you’re looking for a pay-day treat, a Christmas wish list present or a palette that will fulfil all your Halloween dress-up needs… we’ve rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes for autumn 2021 – and trust us when we say, there’s something for everyone…
The best new eyeshadow palettes for autumn
By Terry VIP Expert Palette in Bonjour Paris
Inspired by chic Parisian style, this luxurious eyeshadow palette combines nine flattering shadows in matte and metallic finishes to create stunning soft, luminous, sultry smoky eyes à la Marion Cotillard and Léa Seydoux.
Shop By Terry VIP Expert Palette in Bonjour Paris at Cult Beauty, £48
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay knows how to create brilliant eyeshadow palettes and Naked Cyber might be our favourite one yet. The iridescent shimmer shades are perfect for creating otherworldly eyeshadow looks that intrigue and captivate in just one glance.
Shop Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette at Cult Beauty, £45
Bobbi Brown Golden Illusion Eye Shadow Palette
Each year Bobbi Brown’s limited edition eyeshadow palettes turn up on our Christmas wishlists and for good reason – this year’s offering combines silky shimmers, pigment packed glitters and deep, warming mattes for a standout eyeshadow look like no other.
Shop Bobbi Brown Golden Illusion Eye Shadow Palette at John Lewis & Partners, £49.50
Diego Dalla Palma Fall in Love Eye Shadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow quad contains all you need for an everyday autumnal eye look. Each buttery-soft, warming shade captures the earthy, rich tones of autumn – and when blended together, you’re left with a wine-toned smoky shadow that looks like it’s come straight from a 90s Nora Ephron romcom.
Shop Diego Dalla Palma Fall in Love Eye Shadow Palette at Lookfantastic, £24
Mac Eyeshadow Palette in Feast Your Eyes
Combining deep plum shimmers with opulent olive tones and glistening copper hues, this magnificent metallic palette is perfect for creating elegant sparkling eyeshadow looks that’ll last you right through the festive season.
Nars Exclusive Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette Gift Set
Part of Nars’ Christmas collection, this mini eyeshadow palette is beautiful for autumn. Each wine-toned hue is ultra pigmented meaning you get powerful colour payoff in just one sweep.
Shop Nars Exclusive Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette Gift Set at Lookfantastic, £26
Revolution Beauty X DC Universe Large Palette
For £22, this palette really is a beauty bargain. A collaboration with DC comics, this unique palette includes 24 daring shades of eyeshadow, highlighter and blush, with mattes and shimmers. Whether you’re a DC fan or not, you’re bound to be bowled over by this one.
Shop Revolution Beauty X DC Universe Large Palette at Lookfantastic, £22
Too Faced Limited Edition Cinnamon Swirl Sweet & Spicy Eyeshadow Palette
Good enough to eat, this autumn’s Too Faced offering doesn’t disappoint. Featuring 18 cinnamon-inspired shades, the palette is created for experimenting with warm, uplifting colour-ways over the festive period. Obsessed.
Shop Too Faced Limited Edition Cinnamon Swirl Sweet & Spicy Eyeshadow Palette at Lookfantastic, £40
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever
Split into four separate palettes, this 12-shade eyeshadow palette can be used to create four iconic Charlotte Tilbury looks: Love Eyes, Power Eyes, Happy Eyes and Confident Eyes.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever at Space NK, £60
Main image: courtesy of brands