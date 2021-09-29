Theresa Williams, an eco-entrepreneur and skinimalist has barely anything in her bathroom cabinet but keeps her facial oil in a Murano glass bottle. “I thought for a product I use every day, it would be nice to have something that feels a little more luxurious. So, I have this nice bottle in different colours with a glass stopper. Using that twice a day brings me a lot of joy.” How cool. How waste conscious. And also, how extra!

I completely relate. As a design junkie and beauty ritual enthusiast, I’ve found there’s something rather motivational about making my everyday routines as sensorially satisfying as possible.

My hand cream of choice is the Chanel one that comes in a pebble-shaped container, as sculptural as my Carl Auböck brass egg paperweight. My Buly 1803 apple toothpaste in its whimsically illustrated tube is the visual cue I need to administer my nightly oral care regime. And I think we can agree there’s a special pleasure to be had from applying lipstick from a beautifully designed tube rather than the frankly inelegant stub of a doe-foot applicator. Taking the time to appraise the object and appreciate the process of our beauty rituals says, yes, I deserve this self-care moment.