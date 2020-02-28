We all know about the 10-minute mask, but could the overnight mask become the hydrating product we need?
There are numerous reasons why our skin is in the state it’s in. From harsh weather to hormonal imbalances to the products we’re putting on, the list is endless.
When your usually reliable nightly hyaluronic acid just isn’t bringing your skin back to life in the exact way you want, it can be hard to really re-hydrate your skin to the next level. Enter, overnight face masks.
Now more than ever, we’re looking for the easiest way to consume skincare that doesn’t compromise on the benefits and masks are key to that; according to insights group Kantar, face masks became the fastest growing skincare product in 2018.
We’re looking to masks to give us skincare benefits in quick time, but with a flurry of overnight masks being released this year, are they becoming the most effective way of masking?
“The hours we spend sleeping are a valuable opportunity to deliver product to skin, to let it sit upon our skin while we rest. We are less likely to touch our faces or to sweat heavily; two things that during the day can inadvertently work to remove product from the face,” says Dr Kate Forbes, innovation director at Aesop. “The uninterrupted exposure and prolonged skin contact time offer the optimal chance of delivering the best possible results for the skin.”
Aesop has recently released its own overnight mask, with a newly added ingredient on the rise in skincare. “Alongside its impressive hydrating properties, Sublime Replenishing Night Masque contains a wide palette of skin-nurturing vitamins – including Vitamin F, used for the first time in an Aesop skin care formulation – to help even and brighten the appearance of dull, patchy or fatigued skin” says Dr Kate.
These are the 5 best overnight face masks…
Drunk Elephant F Balm Electrolyte Water Facial
With soothing ingredients such as niacinamide, squalene and five types of hydrating ceramides, Drunk Elephant’s F Balm overnight mask balances moisture levels while improving skin texture.
Shop Drunk Elephant F Balm Electrolyte Water Facial at Cult Beauty, £44
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask
High in natural fats, avocado is a hydration hero. Glow Recipe’s overnight mask makes use of different forms of the ingredient: avocado butter, oil, extract and fruit. Manuka honey is added for increased antibacterial and brightening purposes for a superfood concoction for the skin.
Shop Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask at Cult Beauty, £20.50
Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque
With vitamins B, C, E and F, this formula strengthens the skin’s barriers by simultaneously hydrating tired skin while brightening dull, patchy skin. The gel-like cream sinks into skin for mess-free replenishment overnight.
Shop Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque at Aesop.com, £93
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask
For an intense hydration hit, Fresh’s overnight face mask consists of two steps. The first is a cooling gel with rose water, damask rose extract and hyaluronic acid to sooth and prep the skin. The second step is a lightweight cream to lock in moisture.
Shop Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask at John Lewis, £44
Liz Earle Superskin Overnight Mask
Utilising the power of Persian silk tree extracts, pomegranate flower for smoothing and cranberry seed for nourishment, as well as calming essential oils such as chamomile and neroli, this formula is packed with the ultimate night time skin remedies.
Shop Liz Earle Superskin Overnight Mask at lizearle.com, £34.40
Images: courtesy of brands.