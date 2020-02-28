We all know about the 10-minute mask, but could the overnight mask become the hydrating product we need?

There are numerous reasons why our skin is in the state it’s in. From harsh weather to hormonal imbalances to the products we’re putting on, the list is endless. When your usually reliable nightly hyaluronic acid just isn’t bringing your skin back to life in the exact way you want, it can be hard to really re-hydrate your skin to the next level. Enter, overnight face masks.

You may also like The best face masks for every skin concern

Now more than ever, we’re looking for the easiest way to consume skincare that doesn’t compromise on the benefits and masks are key to that; according to insights group Kantar, face masks became the fastest growing skincare product in 2018. We’re looking to masks to give us skincare benefits in quick time, but with a flurry of overnight masks being released this year, are they becoming the most effective way of masking? “The hours we spend sleeping are a valuable opportunity to deliver product to skin, to let it sit upon our skin while we rest. We are less likely to touch our faces or to sweat heavily; two things that during the day can inadvertently work to remove product from the face,” says Dr Kate Forbes, innovation director at Aesop. “The uninterrupted exposure and prolonged skin contact time offer the optimal chance of delivering the best possible results for the skin.”

Aesop has recently released its own overnight mask, with a newly added ingredient on the rise in skincare. “Alongside its impressive hydrating properties, Sublime Replenishing Night Masque contains a wide palette of skin-nurturing vitamins – including Vitamin F, used for the first time in an Aesop skin care formulation – to help even and brighten the appearance of dull, patchy or fatigued skin” says Dr Kate. These are the 5 best overnight face masks…

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email Enter your email address Let’s go!