All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Some skincare works best as you slumber – here are the best of the bunch to repair, brighten and add plump moisture to your skin overnight.
Fancy upgrading your sleep routine? And no, I’m not referring to finding a sleep spray to help you drift off or investing in a silk pillowcase (although they are brilliant additions to any kip), I’m talking about skincare that works best as you snooze. After all, our skin enters a regeneration period while we sleep, making it the ideal time to feed it with the most stimulating and efficacious ingredients.
From intensely hydrating overnight masks to rich, repairing night creams, anti-ageing retinol, brightening vitamin C and nourishing lip balms, there are a plethora of products to pop on just before you hit Bedfordshire to help bolster your beauty sleep.
So if you’re in the market for investing in some hardworking skin heroes, I can help. Here’s my pick of the best overnight skincare buys…
Murad Overnight Barrier Repair Cream
Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Soho Skin Eye Cream
Reome Active Recovery Broth
St.Tropez Tan Luxe Tan Tonic Drops
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Ectoin-Infused Cream
Rouje L’Huile Visage
Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Serum
Main image: Stylist