From bejewelled eyeshadow to long-wear lipsticks, this is the best make-up to get you in the mood for party season

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Party make-up is set to be bigger and better than ever this year – here are 13 of the best buys…

The temperatures have begun to dip, Halloween’s come and gone and autumn has officially set in. So while we might not yet be quite ready to suggest that the festive season is in full swing, we’ll nod to the fact that it’s definitely en route.

And if one thing’s for certain – after the last few years of Covid-crazed winters, we’re fully preparing for this festive season to be bigger and better than ever. From feather-frilled mini dresses to sophisticated sequins, we’re going all out when it comes to party season outfits this year and that glitz and glam enthusiasm is being seen in the new make-up launches hitting the shelves, too. From glitter-packed eyeshadows, iridescent highlighters and lipsticks so gorgeous you feel guilty actually using them: party make-up is set to be bedazzled and beautiful this year, and we’re ready for it.

So whether you’re looking for an early-bird Christmas present (side note: some of these would make a gorgeous glam gift) or you’re shopping to sprinkle a little festive joy in your own beauty bag, here are 13 of the best new make-up releases to get the party started this season…

The best party make-up for 2022

