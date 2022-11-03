All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Party make-up is set to be bigger and better than ever this year – here are 13 of the best buys…
The temperatures have begun to dip, Halloween’s come and gone and autumn has officially set in. So while we might not yet be quite ready to suggest that the festive season is in full swing, we’ll nod to the fact that it’s definitely en route.
And if one thing’s for certain – after the last few years of Covid-crazed winters, we’re fully preparing for this festive season to be bigger and better than ever. From feather-frilled mini dresses to sophisticated sequins, we’re going all out when it comes to party season outfits this year and that glitz and glam enthusiasm is being seen in the new make-up launches hitting the shelves, too. From glitter-packed eyeshadows, iridescent highlighters and lipsticks so gorgeous you feel guilty actually using them: party make-up is set to be bedazzled and beautiful this year, and we’re ready for it.
So whether you’re looking for an early-bird Christmas present (side note: some of these would make a gorgeous glam gift) or you’re shopping to sprinkle a little festive joy in your own beauty bag, here are 13 of the best new make-up releases to get the party started this season…
The best party make-up for 2022
Benefit HoneyB Twinkle Golden Honey Highlighter
This beautiful honey-toned highlighter is brilliant for not adding a sheen of light to the skin but a flattering warm glow to all skin tones.
Shop Benefit HoneyB Twinkle Golden Honey Highlighter at Cult Beauty, £27.50
Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye and Cheek Palette in Incandescent Glow
Packed with rose golds, vivid corals, glowing coppers and molten metallics – this beautiful palette adds radiance, warmth and glow to your skin and eyes.
Shop Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye and Cheek Palette in Incandescent Glow at Lookfantastic, £58
Chantecaille Lip Cristal
This dreamy lipstick is bedazzled with light-reflecting pearls to give lips an irresistibly shimmering veil of colour. Wear alone or on top of your favourite shade for added festive shimmer.
Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre in Velvet
Victoria Beckham eyeshadows are gorgeous for really packing on both pigment and glitz. This new bejewelled shade is the most beautiful olive green that looks great on all eye colours.
Eylure Fluttery Light No.167 Lashes
Falsies are back for 2022 and these bargain beauties are some of the very best. They’re lightweight, fluffy and long-lasting once applied. Tick.
Shop Eylure Fluttery Light No.167 Lashes at Lookfantastic, £6
Guerlain Noir G 24 Hour Intense Volume Mascara
For major volume, curl, length and lift, this intense mascara is perfect for the party season. In just one sweep, lashes are coated in a gorgeous black formula that makes eyes smoulder and lasts all night long.
Shop Guerlain Noir G 24 Hour Intense Volume Mascara at Lookfantastic, £31
Iconic London Silk Glow Duo
Buttery-soft and lightweight, this highlighter formula is like no other. It blends like a dream across cheekbones, giving warmth and radiance in one.
Shop Iconic London Silk Glow Duo in Rose Glow at Cult Beauty, £30
Jones Road The Brow Pencil
Perfect for filling in, extending or adding definition to eyebrows – this waterproof pencil allows you to create wow brows with ease. The formula is enriched with shea butter, so is buttery-smooth and easy to blend.
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation
For long-wearing radiance and glow, this foundation is perfect. It has a breathable, luminous finish that lasts for up to 24 hours, making it a dream throughout the party season and beyond.
Shop Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation at Lookfantastic, £35
Laura Mercier Translucent Pure Setting Spray
Fix your look in place without mattifying your make-up with this clever setting spray. It’s totally translucent – so perfect for all skin tones – and leaves your make-up in place for hours on end.
Shop Laura Mercier Translucent Pure Setting Spray at Cult Beauty, £17
Mac Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour in It’s a Tie
If you’re a fan of a matte lip but hate the feeling of matte lipstick textures, this one’s for you. It has a whipped, mousse-like texture that’s non-drying on the lips. Plus, the deep berry shade is gorgeous for the winter months.
Shop MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour in It’s a Tie at Lookfantastic, £24
Refy Gloss Highlighter in Topaz
For a glass-like glow, apply this hero highlighter on the cheekbones, eyelids, under the brows, cupid’s bow, lips and collarbones. It amps up any make-up look with major glow – without glitter.
Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Brat
This gorgeous 90s-esque lipstick is the perfect grunge glamour shade. It’s a pinky-toned nude brown and is enriched with creamy vitamin E to keep your pout perfected and smooth all night long.
Shop Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Brat at Cult Beauty, £19
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands