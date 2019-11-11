Forget heavy-duty incense and amber laced scents; this winter’s biggest perfume trend is all about the comforting aroma of tea notes. We’ve found the best infusions out there.
There’s often a stereotype of what kind of perfume you should switch to once the temperature drops. Creamy sandalwood, and sensual amber swirled with a haze of sweet vanilla – they’re the notes synonymous with olfactory winter-warmers.
But if the scents typical of the season are a little too cloying for you, you’ll want to drink in these tea-inspired blends instead. Unique and off-beat yet still inexplicably cosseting, expect the pacifying prowess of a hot steamy brew – bottled. From perfumes that bring to life the aromas of matcha green to earl grey, these are the most enticing infusions to wear this winter.
Rituals The Ritual of Chadō body mist
With matcha taking centre stage alongside bamboo, this body mist will ground you when you’re feeling overwhelmed and revive you during lacklustre moments. Drape it over your clothes, skin or throughout a space.
Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold
Oozing saffron, myrrh and honey, this eau de parfum is unapologetically opulent. Crucially, though, black tea lends an unusual freshness that stops it becoming too heady.
Miller Harris Tea Tonique
Prepare to be whisked away by this blend wrapped in a limited-edition silk scarf and tin. It’s inspired by the morning mist of a tea plantation – although the bergamot and lemon fast-tracks us to sipping an Earl Grey in Italy.
Le Labo The Noir 29
Black tea blends with cedarwood, musk and vetiver with a hint of tobacco and hay. It’s equal parts sophisticated and earthy.
Penhaligons Lothair EDT
With a warming base of vanilla and musky ambergris and a floral top note blend, this black tea and fig milk fragrance is satisfyingly complex.
Jo Malone Earl Grey & Cucumber Cologne
A cult classic, this quintessentially British scent blends bergamot, beeswax, vanilla and musk and is loved by practically everyone.
Images: Courtesy of brands