There’s often a stereotype of what kind of perfume you should switch to once the temperature drops. Creamy sandalwood, and sensual amber swirled with a haze of sweet vanilla – they’re the notes synonymous with olfactory winter-warmers.

But if the scents typical of the season are a little too cloying for you, you’ll want to drink in these tea-inspired blends instead. Unique and off-beat yet still inexplicably cosseting, expect the pacifying prowess of a hot steamy brew – bottled. From perfumes that bring to life the aromas of matcha green to earl grey, these are the most enticing infusions to wear this winter.