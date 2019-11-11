There’s something rather comforting about this new perfume trend

Forget heavy-duty incense and amber laced scents; this winter’s biggest perfume trend is all about the comforting aroma of tea notes. We’ve found the best infusions out there.

There’s often a stereotype of what kind of perfume you should switch to once the temperature drops. Creamy sandalwood, and sensual amber swirled with a haze of sweet vanilla – they’re the notes synonymous with olfactory winter-warmers

But if the scents typical of the season are a little too cloying for you, you’ll want to drink in these tea-inspired blends instead. Unique and off-beat yet still inexplicably cosseting, expect the pacifying prowess of a hot steamy brew – bottled. From perfumes that bring to life the aromas of matcha green to earl grey, these are the most enticing infusions to wear this winter.

  • Rituals The Ritual of Chadō body mist

    With matcha taking centre stage alongside bamboo, this body mist will ground you when you’re feeling overwhelmed and revive you during lacklustre moments. Drape it over your clothes, skin or throughout a space. 

    £17.50 for 50ml at John Lewis

  • Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold

    Oozing saffron, myrrh and honey, this eau de parfum is unapologetically opulent. Crucially, though, black tea lends an unusual freshness that stops it becoming too heady. 

    £110 for 100ml at Cult Beauty

  • Miller Harris Tea Tonique

    Prepare to be whisked away by this blend wrapped in a limited-edition silk scarf and tin. It’s inspired by the morning mist of a tea plantation – although the bergamot and lemon fast-tracks us to sipping an Earl Grey in Italy. 

    £105 for 100ml at Miller Harris

  • Le Labo The Noir 29

    Black tea blends with cedarwood, musk and vetiver with a hint of tobacco and hay. It’s equal parts sophisticated and earthy.

    £127 for 50ml at net-a-porter

  • Penhaligons Lothair EDT

    With a warming base of vanilla and musky ambergris and a floral top note blend, this black tea and fig milk fragrance is satisfyingly complex.

    £140 for 100ml at Penhaligons
  • Jo-Malone-London-Earl-Grey-Cucumber-100ml

    Jo Malone Earl Grey & Cucumber Cologne

    A cult classic, this quintessentially British scent blends bergamot, beeswax, vanilla and musk and is loved by practically everyone. 

    £98 for 100ml at Jo Malone

