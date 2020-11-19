From candles and matches to lipsticks and laundry detergent, these products are scented with some of beauty’s most cult fragrances.
Yes, Christmas will look different this year but it’s also a great time to give your nearest and dearest a little boost.
Fragrance is often a failsafe gift during the festive season – in fact, some of us might not have gone a single one without a perfume gift set from Boots sitting under the tree.
But if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed at the thought of picking a whole new fragrance (smell is so intrinsically linked with memories and emotions, after all), don’t worry – there are lots of products available that are scented with iconic fragrances from brands like Le Labo and Lancome.
Here, we round up the best fragranced beauty products that will uplift anybody’s day.
Le Labo Classic Candle
If you know somebody who’s a fan of Le Labo’s cult fragrances, this candle will be right up their street. Available in three scents – our favourite is Santal 26, a smoky leather scent – this candle has a burn time of up to 60 hours and is hand-poured in Mississippi.
Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Detergent
There’s nothing better than freshly washed sheets. Now imagine those sheets were scented with your favourite scent. Rituals has taken its popular The Ritual of Sakura fragrance (a combination of rice milk and cherry blossom) and blended it into a detergent for your clothes and bed linen. It can be used for up to 33 machine wash cycles or up to 66 hand washes.
Diptyque Baies Room Spray
Diptyque’s Baies candle is on the brand’s bestseller list but they must know all too well about not being able to leave a candle burning unattended for the sake of a nice smelling room. The solution? The popular blackcurrant leaf and Bulgarian rose scent bottled into a room spray. Spritz it around your home and you’ll feel instantly uplifted.
Glossier Hand Cream
Non-greasy, fast-absorbing and highly moisturising, Glossier took its first ever hand cream one step further by scenting the formula with its cult You perfume.
Glossier Hand Cream, £16
Kilian Le Rouge Parfum Matte Lipstick
Kilian’s lipstick wardrobe is filled with six gorgeous shades of red. Each one is highly pigmented, long-lasting and scented with its Le Rouge Parfum, a blend of marshmallow and orange blossom notes.
Kilian Le Rouge Parfum Matte Lipstick, £44 each
Jo Malone London Car Diffuser Set
Yep, Jo Malone London now sells car diffusers. The chic diffuser attaches to the air vent and can be filled with of its three signature scents; Lime Basil & Mandarin, Peony & Blush Suede or Wood Sage & Sea Salt.
Aesop Post Poo Drops
Aesop’s Post Poo Drops have become a cult fragrance product on their own. After flushing, simply add a few drops to the toilet bowl and your bathroom will be refreshed with notes of mandarin, tangerine and ylang ylang.
Aesop Post Poo Drops, £20
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Fresh Hair Mist
Quite possibly the fanciest hair mist to ever exist, this Chanel option scents your hair, allowing you to leave a trail of orange, rose and patchouli behind you.
Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Love Woman Shower Gel
Bring your favourite fragrance straight into your bathroom with this Tiffany & Co. shower gel. It’s formulated with Tiffany & Love for Her, a floral yet wooden scent, that leaves skin gently perfumed.
Buly 1803 Scented Matches Sacre
Fragrance extraordinaire Buly 1803 has created scented matches. The brand says these matches are a quick and easy way to perfume the air. Simply set it alight and the match will let off notes of coronations, juniper, pine, incense, cedar and honey. Use it to light a candle for fragrance layering and then be sure to put it out completely.
Buly 1803 Scented Matches Sacre, £13.50
Floral Street Lipstick Scented Reed Diffuser
Rather than creating a product inspired by one of its popular scents, Floral Street has developed scent based on one smell we all love: lipstick. This diffuser slowly fills the room with notes of vanilla, leather, peach and magnolia.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Body Lotion
Can’t get enough of Lancôme’s cult La Vie Est Belle perfume? This body lotion is formulated with the same orange blossom and jasmine sambac scent to leave skin delicately fragranced.
Zara Dark Amber Scented Cards
From your clothes drawers to your handbag, these Zara scented cards are created to uplift any area with warm notes of clove, cardamom, amber and sandalwood and last for three months each. Simply pop one into your chosen space (or, you can hang them, too) and let it work its magic.
Zara Dark Amber Scented Cards, £11.99 for a pack of three
Dior Miss Dior Perfumed Deodorant
We know, a deodorant isn’t the most conventional of Christmas gifts but this one is from Dior and it smells gorgeous. The formula also contains rose extract to soothe and protect skin against irritation.
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino All Over Body Spray
Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino is a cult scent, thanks to its ability to transport us to sandy beaches and sparkling oceans. Inspired by the Italian Riveria, it contains notes of mandarin, lemon, amber and rosemary – and now, you can spritz it all over your body, too.
Baylis & Harding Signature Collection Luxury Hand Sanitiser Gel
Hand sanitiser has become a handbag necessity in 2020 but whichever one you choose doesn’t need to reek of alcohol. This Baylis & Harding option has 73.6% alcohol and is scented with jasmine and apple blossom.
Baylis & Harding Signature Collection Luxury Hand Sanitiser Gel, £1.50
Main image: brands/designed by Matt Phare