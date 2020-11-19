Best Christmas fragranced gifts for 2020: 16 beauty products scented with your favourite perfumes

From candles and matches to lipsticks and laundry detergent, these products are scented with some of beauty’s most cult fragrances.

Yes, Christmas will look different this year but it’s also a great time to give your nearest and dearest a little boost.

Fragrance is often a failsafe gift during the festive season – in fact, some of us might not have gone a single one without a perfume gift set from Boots sitting under the tree.

But if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed at the thought of picking a whole new fragrance (smell is so intrinsically linked with memories and emotions, after all), don’t worry – there are lots of products available that are scented with iconic fragrances from brands like Le Labo and Lancome.

Here, we round up the best fragranced beauty products that will uplift anybody’s day.

  • Le Labo Classic Candle

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Le-Labo-Classic-Candle

    If you know somebody who’s a fan of Le Labo’s cult fragrances, this candle will be right up their street. Available in three scents – our favourite is Santal 26, a smoky leather scent – this candle has a burn time of up to 60 hours and is hand-poured in Mississippi.

    Le Labo Classic Candle, £52

  • Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Detergent

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Rituals-The-Ritual-of-Sakura-Detergent

    There’s nothing better than freshly washed sheets. Now imagine those sheets were scented with your favourite scent. Rituals has taken its popular The Ritual of Sakura fragrance (a combination of rice milk and cherry blossom) and blended it into a detergent for your clothes and bed linen. It can be used for up to 33 machine wash cycles or up to 66 hand washes.

    Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Detergent, £15

  • Diptyque Baies Room Spray

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Diptyque-Baies-Room-Spray

    Diptyque’s Baies candle is on the brand’s bestseller list but they must know all too well about not being able to leave a candle burning unattended for the sake of a nice smelling room. The solution? The popular blackcurrant leaf and Bulgarian rose scent bottled into a room spray. Spritz it around your home and you’ll feel instantly uplifted.

    Diptyque Baies Room Spray, £47

  • Glossier Hand Cream

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Glossier-Hand-Cream

    Non-greasy, fast-absorbing and highly moisturising, Glossier took its first ever hand cream one step further by scenting the formula with its cult You perfume.

    Glossier Hand Cream, £16

  • Buly 1803 Scented Matches Sacre

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Buly-1803-Scented-Matches-Sacre

    Fragrance extraordinaire Buly 1803 has created scented matches. The brand says these matches are a quick and easy way to perfume the air. Simply set it alight and the match will let off notes of coronations, juniper, pine, incense, cedar and honey. Use it to light a candle for fragrance layering and then be sure to put it out completely.

    Buly 1803 Scented Matches Sacre, £13.50

  • Floral Street Lipstick Scented Reed Diffuser

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Floral-Street-Lipstick-Scented-Reed-Diffuser

    Rather than creating a product inspired by one of its popular scents, Floral Street has developed scent based on one smell we all love: lipstick. This diffuser slowly fills the room with notes of vanilla, leather, peach and magnolia.

    Floral Street Lipstick Scented Reed Diffuser, £28

  • Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Body Lotion

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Lancome-La-Vie-Est-Belle-Body-Lotion

    Can’t get enough of Lancôme’s cult La Vie Est Belle perfume? This body lotion is formulated with the same orange blossom and jasmine sambac scent to leave skin delicately fragranced.

    Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Body Lotion, £42

  • Zara Dark Amber Scented Cards

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Zara-Dark-Amber-Scented-Cards

    From your clothes drawers to your handbag, these Zara scented cards are created to uplift any area with warm notes of clove, cardamom, amber and sandalwood and last for three months each. Simply pop one into your chosen space (or, you can hang them, too) and let it work its magic.

    Zara Dark Amber Scented Cards, £11.99 for a pack of three

  • Dior Miss Dior Perfumed Deodorant

    best-fragrance-christmas-gifts-2020-Dior-Miss-Dior-Perfumed-Deodorant

    We know, a deodorant isn’t the most conventional of Christmas gifts but this one is from Dior and it smells gorgeous. The formula also contains rose extract to soothe and protect skin against irritation.

    Dior Miss Dior Perfumed Deodorant, £35

