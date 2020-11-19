Yes, Christmas will look different this year but it’s also a great time to give your nearest and dearest a little boost.

Fragrance is often a failsafe gift during the festive season – in fact, some of us might not have gone a single one without a perfume gift set from Boots sitting under the tree.

But if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed at the thought of picking a whole new fragrance (smell is so intrinsically linked with memories and emotions, after all), don’t worry – there are lots of products available that are scented with iconic fragrances from brands like Le Labo and Lancome.