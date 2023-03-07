When it comes to emerging beauty trends, Y2K make-up is having a real moment right now. From the return of metallic eyeshadow to soaring sales of lip gloss, it seems like we’re all throwing things back to the early 00s beauty-wise. But one trend we didn’t expect to return was the current rise in powder foundations.

Data from TikTok reveals that powder foundation is quickly regaining major popularity. In fact, the hashtag #PowderFoundation has risen 75.9% in the last month alone with over 143.8 million views of videos focusing on the product.

Why the resurgence? Well, it’s thanks in part to one affordable powder foundation formula: L’Oréal Paris’s Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation Powder. The throwback foundation formula was launched in January 2021 and quickly sold out after going viral on the social media app. While dewy foundation formulas have been the popular choice for many over the last few years – L’Oréal Paris’s powder foundation has a matte, smoothing finish on the skin – blurring over pores and imperfections with its high coverage filter-like effect.