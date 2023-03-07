All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Power foundation is having a moment, below we round up our 12 favourite formulas…
When it comes to emerging beauty trends, Y2K make-up is having a real moment right now. From the return of metallic eyeshadow to soaring sales of lip gloss, it seems like we’re all throwing things back to the early 00s beauty-wise. But one trend we didn’t expect to return was the current rise in powder foundations.
Data from TikTok reveals that powder foundation is quickly regaining major popularity. In fact, the hashtag #PowderFoundation has risen 75.9% in the last month alone with over 143.8 million views of videos focusing on the product.
Why the resurgence? Well, it’s thanks in part to one affordable powder foundation formula: L’Oréal Paris’s Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation Powder. The throwback foundation formula was launched in January 2021 and quickly sold out after going viral on the social media app. While dewy foundation formulas have been the popular choice for many over the last few years – L’Oréal Paris’s powder foundation has a matte, smoothing finish on the skin – blurring over pores and imperfections with its high coverage filter-like effect.
It turns out that powder foundations have come a long way since the chalky powder products of the early 00s. These days, the best powder foundations are lightweight, breathable and work to give the complexion a soft-focus glow.
So if you’re in the market for a new foundation – keep scrolling. We’ve rounded up the 12 best powder foundation formulas as tested and approved by a beauty editor…
Fenty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation
When it comes to foundation, Fenty Beauty knows where it’s at. While many powder foundations are still playing catch-up in the shade range, Fenty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation is available in 50 true-to-skin shades. The buildable formula is sweat, humidity and crease resistant, leaving your complexion looking perfected, whatever the weather.
Shop Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation at Boots, £30
Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
Loved by the pros, this one-step make-up base expertly smooths over skin leaving a soft, blank canvas. Offering up to 8 hours’ worth of wear, it gives the skin a medium coverage and helps to reduce the appearance of pores, blemishes and skin imperfections.
Shop MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation at Lookfantastic, £30
Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder
If you’re not a fan of heavy powder formulas, this lighter-than-air powder is the one to try. It can be worn alone for a natural look or on top of foundation in order to mattify and set make-up in place. Skin looks instantly blurred, shine is reduced and the complexion appears smoother and more even.
Shop Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder at Boots, £31
Benefit Hello Happy Velvet Powder Foundation
Enriched with moisturising shea butter to help keep your skin feeling soft and supple, this creamy powder conceals imperfections and mattifies the skin so it looks natural, radiant and shine-free. Use a fluffy brush for a softer finish or sweep over the skin with a sponge for a more full coverage look.
Shop Benefit Hello Happy Velvet Powder Foundation at Lookfantastic, £27.50
L'Oréal Paris True Match Powder Foundation
The powder foundation that skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, this ultra-soft pressed powder covers your skin like a creamy liquid and blends seamlessly to a matte finish that doesn’t feel heavy or look cakey. Available in 14 shades, you can apply the foundation wet for a fuller coverage finish or dry for a more sheer finish. Clever.
Shop L’Oréal Paris True Match Powder Foundation at Lookfantastic, £12.99
NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Powder Foundation
Available in 24 shades, this pro-level pressed powder delivers a lightweight velvety-matte finish on the skin that lasts. It can be applied on its own or dusted on top of a liquid foundation to set the make-up beneath.
Shop NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Powder Foundation at Very.co.uk, £14.99
BareMinerals Barepro Pressed 16 Hour Foundation
A great option for those with oilier skin types that are prone to breaking out, this lightweight powder expertly smooths over the skin with a breathable, long-wear finish. Available in 35 shades, it’s packed with skincare ingredients like brightening pineapple complex and sugarcane-derived squalane to help nourish the skin from within.
Shop BareMinerals Barepro Pressed 16 Hour Foundation at Cult Beauty, £31
Chanel Ultra Le Teint Compact All–Day Comfort Flawless Finish Compact Foundation
Perfect for a luminous matte finish, this powder compact is great at providing touch-ups throughout the day. The included sponge offers a foolproof full coverage – or you can use a fluffy powder brush for a lighter-weight finish.
Shop Chanel Ultra Le Teint Compact All–Day Comfort Flawless Finish Compact Foundation at Boots, £47
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 25H Compact Powder Foundation
If you’re looking for a powder to nix excess shine, this is the one for you. It has a unique concentration of perlite – an ingredient that’s renowned for its sebum absorption, building an invisible barrier against shininess and perfecting a soft matte finish.
Shop Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 25H Compact Powder Foundation at Selfridges, £38
Max Factor FaceFinity Compact Matte Foundation with SPF20
An oldie but a goodie, this classic foundation powder combines the effortless ease of a compact powder with the properties of a liquid foundation, giving you a smooth, soft-focus coverage and a satin-like finish.
Shop Max Factor FaceFinity Compact Matte Foundation with SPF20 at Boots, £13.99
Nude by Nature Flawless Pressed Powder Foundation
If you’re concerned that a powder foundation may dry out your skin, worry not. Because this naturally derived formula is packed with nourishing ingredients, like Australian kakadu plum, vitamin E, shea butter and avocado and jojoba oils. The effect? A luminous, flawless finish that’s matte not flat.
Shop Nude by Nature Flawless Pressed Powder Foundation at Boots, £25
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation
With a sheer to medium coverage, this clever powder compact can be applied wet or dry to bespoke your complexion finish. It’s weightless, buildable, breathable and offers up to eight hours of flawless coverage. In short: it ticks a lot of boxes.
Shop Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation at Boots, £39
