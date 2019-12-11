Between that team pub lunch, the office Christmas party and after-work drinks with your friends, it can feel like you’re constantly on-the-go at this time of the year. Our packed routines means we’re out of our houses earlier, stumbling into bed later and trying to fit in as many social gatherings as possible in between. So, we need to make sure our make-up goes the distance.

There’s a host of tricks and tips you can use to improve the longevity of your make-up, but the key lies with prepping your skin. When you first approach your base, the most important thing you can do is apply primer.