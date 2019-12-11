Primers are often overlooked, but they can be the answer to making your make-up last all day long. Here’s our top picks…
Between that team pub lunch, the office Christmas party and after-work drinks with your friends, it can feel like you’re constantly on-the-go at this time of the year. Our packed routines means we’re out of our houses earlier, stumbling into bed later and trying to fit in as many social gatherings as possible in between. So, we need to make sure our make-up goes the distance.
There’s a host of tricks and tips you can use to improve the longevity of your make-up, but the key lies with prepping your skin. When you first approach your base, the most important thing you can do is apply primer.
Primers act as a ‘glue’ between your skin and make-up and help to to extend the life of your foundation. This means it won’t go slipping off your face come 3pm. Of course, everyone’s skin is different and so, the best primer for you will depend on your skin type.
Here, we list the best primers according to every skin type…
Best primer for oily skin: Benefit Porefessional
Benefit’s Porefessional Primer is cult for a reason. Apply it to skin for an instantly smooth and matte finish.
£22.40, lookfantastic.com
Best primer for dry skin: Laura Mercier Foundation Primer Hydrating
Massage this primer onto clean skin and its lightweight vitamin-enriched formula will refresh and hydrate skin, while leaving behind a soft-focus finish.
£30.50, johnlewis.com
Best primer for dehydrated skin: Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Packed with aloe water, hyaluronic acid and B vitamins, this primer deeply hydrates skin while keeping make-up in place.
£27, cultbeauty.co.uk
Best primer for dull skin: Becca First Light Priming Filter
The lilac hue brightens dull skin while neutralising sallow tones.
£15, cultbeauty.co.uk
Best primer for combination skin: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer
This primer leaves skin soft and moisturised, while also preventing shine throughout the day.
£24, harveynichols.com
Best primer for sensitive skin: Origins Original Skin Cooling Finishing Primer
Infused with willowherb, this primer delivers ice-cold moisture to soothe and prep skin.
£27, marksandspencer.com
Best primer for colour-correcting: Smashbox Colour Correcting Primer
This green-tone primer reduces the appearance of redness. It’s also been formulated with peptides and vitamins A and E to protect skin against pollutants, stress and environmental damage.
£28, boots.com
Best primer for extra glow: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer
Giorgio Armani has extended its iconic Luminous Silk collection with a radiant primer. It contains crystal-encapsulated pigments to reflect light and leave skin with a dewy and healthy sheen.
£34, lookfantastic.com
Main image: Courtesy of brands