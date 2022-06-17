So what bumped matte off its long-serving throne? Make-up historian Sara Long says it’s not that people didn’t want to glow in the past, it’s more that we didn’t have the means. “The high-matte make-up look that became iconic with the dawn of 1920s Hollywood was more to do with limitations in technology in terms of film, lighting and make-up formulations than an aesthetic choice,” she says. And, like a #skingoals Venn diagram, we weren’t able to hit that sweet spot of glow until ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol and AHAs entered the beauty stage at the same time as blurring polymers and micronized minerals (that reflect light like tiny flesh-coloured prisms) and the world learnt to manipulate lighting in real time on the small screen.

Long adds that there’s also an important distinction to be made between the shift towards the glowy skin of the Noughties and the trend we’re seeing today, which has less to do with light-reflecting pigments and more to do with our ever-growing wellness obsession. “The further convergence of beauty and wellness is driving a desire for ‘aesthetic health’”, says Olivia Houghton, senior foresight analyst at The Future Laboratory. “The objective is no longer to achieve optimal cosmetic appearance, but instead to look healthy and radiant – plus, a glow is a key sign of good skin health.”