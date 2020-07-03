These razor brands are changing the conversation around hair removal
Kiran Meeda
While shaving might not be the highest priority in your beauty routine, it’s worth knowing what to invest in. Stylist takes you through the new-gen and rebranded razors to know about.
We know, razors aren’t the biggest priority when it comes to beauty products. But for many, it’s a tool we often reach for absentmindedly in the shower. It’s easy to dismiss the humble razor as a basic product that doesn’t require much thought – but how they make us feel and how razors can differ never really crosses our minds. Put simply: when was the last time you were truly excited about your shaving routine and saw it as a proper step in your beauty routine?
In a bid to shift the archaic associations we have with shaving, a new wave of next-gen razor brands are shaking things up.
The women in these new campaigns reflect all types of women more accurately. Another major and refreshing change comes in the way body hair is presented. Body hair is championed, not shamed. It’s simply a part of your beauty routine, if you want it to be.
With a change in attitude around shaving comes all of the questions around how we can get our best shave. So, Stylist probed Amanda Westerborn, founder of razor brand Estrid, for her tips.
How can we get a smoother shave?
It’s all about raising the skin’s temperature slightly in the shower. “When the skin is warm, the hair follicles open up, and this helps result in a closer shave,” says Westerborn. Using a shaving gel always helps too. “When you want that extra luxurious shave, you could add a shaving cream or top off with a body oil to stay smooth the whole day.”
What’s the best way to shave hard to reach places?
First off, take a seat. “Sitting down while shaving, preferably in a bath, is a great tip as you come closer to the different spots of your body instead of bending over, which your back will thank you for,” she says.
Which direction do you shave in?
Alas, there isn’t a one-direction-works-for-all solution. “Where the skin is more sensitive such as the bikini line, one should shave in the direction of hair growth,” she says. Our leg hairs are a different playing field. “The hair on our legs aren’t as thick and the skin is not as sensitive so can handle some shaving in different directions.”
Feeling motivated to upgrade your shaving routine? We’ve rounded up the four razor brands to invest in for a smoother shave.
The best razors for women:
Estrid
Mindful of making your beauty routine more vegan-friendly? Add this to your arsenal. It’s the first vegan razor brand for women that doesn’t compromise on how nourishing the lubricant is. The formula contains moisturising aloe vera and vitamin E.
The Scandi design razor comes as a part of a starter pack with two cartridge replacements and a wall holder. For those travelling, there’s an option to buy a case for safe storage.
Its five blades are angled perfectly to remove hair without tugging, while the handle is slightly weighted, meaning it won’t slip out of your hands in the shower.
Shop the Razor at Estrid, from £9.95
FFSAll about wanting beauty to feel effortless, FFS is a premium razor brand, without the premium price tag.
The starter kit includes a razor and four blades (one for each week in a month). There are also options to add their balm deodorants and shave creams for the full experience.
Its rose gold appearance isn’t just a pretty sight. Containing six diamond-coated steel blades per head and vitamin E lubricant, it’s optimised for a close shave. Plus, it has a bikini blade built in.
While the handle itself is steel, it’s the perfect weight in between the Billie and the Estrid razors.
Shop the Razor at FFS, from £9
GilletteAlready a household name, this razor from Gillette Venus has been reinvented.
Available as a single razor with one cartridge, it’s made for those with sensitive skin.
How exactly does it help skin that’s easily irritated? It’s all about the lubricant that accompanies the five extra-thin blades. It contains soothing hero aloe vera, as well as a moisture ribbon which helps to reduce the risk of nicks and cuts.
It’s the lightest of the selection, making it the most travel-friendly option.
Shop Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive with Skin Elixir at Boots, £5.49
BillieAt the forefront of the razor revolution, Billie is one of the first brands to bring us razors that are created by women.
Their starter kit includes a razor, wall holder and two cartridges. The brand also sells body wash, shave cream and body moisturiser.
Simplistic in design, the razor comes in four colours from purple (pictured above) to coral and cool blue.
It’s a razor that’s on the lighter side, but still feels durable to use. The five bladed heads are rust-free, eliminating that extra worry.
In fact, the razor heads are infused with charcoal, which lather up as a foam in between the blades for a deeper, detoxifying shave.
The Billie razor is currently US-only, however will be available in the UK soon.
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.