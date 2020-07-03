These razor brands are changing the conversation around hair removal

With a change in attitude around shaving comes all of the questions around how we can get our best shave. So, Stylist probed Amanda Westerborn, founder of razor brand Estrid, for her tips.

How can we get a smoother shave?

It’s all about raising the skin’s temperature slightly in the shower. “When the skin is warm, the hair follicles open up, and this helps result in a closer shave,” says Westerborn. Using a shaving gel always helps too. “When you want that extra luxurious shave, you could add a shaving cream or top off with a body oil to stay smooth the whole day.”

What’s the best way to shave hard to reach places?

First off, take a seat. “Sitting down while shaving, preferably in a bath, is a great tip as you come closer to the different spots of your body instead of bending over, which your back will thank you for,” she says.

Which direction do you shave in?

Alas, there isn’t a one-direction-works-for-all solution. “Where the skin is more sensitive such as the bikini line, one should shave in the direction of hair growth,” she says. Our leg hairs are a different playing field. “The hair on our legs aren’t as thick and the skin is not as sensitive so can handle some shaving in different directions.”