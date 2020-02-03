Beauty

The pink eyeshadow trend that took over the BAFTAs 2020

Kiran Meeda
Scarlett Johansson Pink Eyeshadow BAFTA 2020

From the SAG Awards to the Grammys, this has been the year of colour-themed make-up, and the latest focus is none other than pink.

This year’s BAFTAs saw baby pink makeup and many a black coloured gown. Having eyeshadow to match your outfit was definitely the theme of the evening. Another theme for the evening: 1917 dominated the awards show.

The Sam Mendes-directed film won seven awards in total, including the coveted Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director. 

Renée Zellweger was awarded Lead Actress for her portrayal of cinematic heavyweight Judy Garland in Judy, whilst Lead Actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his character of Joker in the film of the same name.

Grammys 2020: the best beauty looks from the red carpet

Laura Dern won Supporting Actress for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story and Brad Pitt won Supporting Actor for his character of Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The EE Rising Star award, previously won by the likes of Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Queen & Slim’s Daniel Kaluuya and Spiderman’s Tom Holland, went to Top Boy’s Michael Ward.

An exciting night for film, but also fashion and beauty. The reigning colour palette and style on the carpet this year? The pale pink glow. It’s understated, yet still makes use of a little colour. 

Here are the best pink eyeshadow looks from the BAFTAs 2020: 

  • Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson pink outift and beauty BAFTA's 2020

    Nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Scarlett Johansson has been doing the rounds on the award show red carpets, from her £23 skincare prep at the Golden Globe awards to the accompanying fashion. Perhaps the boldest of the pink eyeshadow looks, Scarlett wears a bold, deep pink eyeshadow that stands out against a smaller black flicked eyeliner with a light pink lipstick to match, all complimenting her pink, structured cutout dress.   

  • Florence Pugh

    With a subtler pink eyeshadow, Best Supporting Actress nominee Florence Pugh’s look focuses on a bolder red lip. Her make-up artist, Naoko Scintu used Chantecaille products, including an iridescent golden pink for her upper lids using the new Hummingbird Eye Quartets eyeshadow quad, £68, as well as the lipstick in shade Tulipe, £32.

  • Ella Balinska

    Opting for a bolder, blended out eyeshadow look, Charlie’s Angels actor Ella Balinska wears a deeper pink along the upper lid and lower lash line. With voluminous eyelashes and a thicker eyeliner, the matte pink glow shines through. 

  • Charlize Theron

    Best Actress nominee for Bombshell, Charlize Theron is becoming a favourite on the red carpets for being more relatable than ever with her jewellery-covered hair, but this time around the barely there baby pink look is all the statement she needs to make. Paired with a light pink lipstick, she puts everyday pink eyeshadow at centre stage. 

  • Lily-Rose Depp

    Lily Rose Depp BAFTA's 2020

    Presenter at the show, Lily Rose Depp wore darker, gradient pink eyeshadow to bounce off of her Chanel black lace dress. Starting off in the inner corner as light pink with little highlight, the upper lids progressively transition into a deeper, rosy pink. Pairing it back with a neutral pink lipstick, this look definitely sways more towards the black, gothic-inspired appearance overall. 

These celebrities have also worn pink eyeshadow throughout award season:     

  • Elle Fanning

    The actress wore a lilac Dior Haute Couture gown to the Golden Globes with accompanying rosy pink eyeshadow and a bright medium pink lip gloss.

  • Elisabeth Moss

    Make-up artist Daniel Martin revealed Elisabeth Moss’s look for the SAG awards this year was created with the multi-use Dior Nude Luminizer in shade Coral Pop over the eyes and cheeks.

  • Zendaya

    Always bringing us looks, Zendaya wears pink smokey eyeshadow on her upper eyelids and along her lower lash line with cool nude peach lipstick in tow at the Critics Choice awards. 

Main image: Getty Images

