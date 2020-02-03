The pink eyeshadow trend that took over the BAFTAs 2020
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
From the SAG Awards to the Grammys, this has been the year of colour-themed make-up, and the latest focus is none other than pink.
This year’s BAFTAs saw baby pink makeup and many a black coloured gown. Having eyeshadow to match your outfit was definitely the theme of the evening. Another theme for the evening: 1917 dominated the awards show.
The Sam Mendes-directed film won seven awards in total, including the coveted Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director.
Renée Zellweger was awarded Lead Actress for her portrayal of cinematic heavyweight Judy Garland in Judy, whilst Lead Actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his character of Joker in the film of the same name.
Laura Dern won Supporting Actress for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story and Brad Pitt won Supporting Actor for his character of Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
The EE Rising Star award, previously won by the likes of Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Queen & Slim’s Daniel Kaluuya and Spiderman’s Tom Holland, went to Top Boy’s Michael Ward.
An exciting night for film, but also fashion and beauty. The reigning colour palette and style on the carpet this year? The pale pink glow. It’s understated, yet still makes use of a little colour.
Here are the best pink eyeshadow looks from the BAFTAs 2020:
Scarlett Johansson
Nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Scarlett Johansson has been doing the rounds on the award show red carpets, from her £23 skincare prep at the Golden Globe awards to the accompanying fashion. Perhaps the boldest of the pink eyeshadow looks, Scarlett wears a bold, deep pink eyeshadow that stands out against a smaller black flicked eyeliner with a light pink lipstick to match, all complimenting her pink, structured cutout dress.
Florence Pugh
Ella Balinska
Charlize Theron
Lily-Rose Depp
Presenter at the show, Lily Rose Depp wore darker, gradient pink eyeshadow to bounce off of her Chanel black lace dress. Starting off in the inner corner as light pink with little highlight, the upper lids progressively transition into a deeper, rosy pink. Pairing it back with a neutral pink lipstick, this look definitely sways more towards the black, gothic-inspired appearance overall.
These celebrities have also worn pink eyeshadow throughout award season:
Elle Fanning
Elisabeth Moss
Zendaya
Main image: Getty Images