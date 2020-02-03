This year’s BAFTAs saw baby pink makeup and many a black coloured gown. Having eyeshadow to match your outfit was definitely the theme of the evening. Another theme for the evening: 1917 dominated the awards show.

The Sam Mendes-directed film won seven awards in total, including the coveted Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director.

Renée Zellweger was awarded Lead Actress for her portrayal of cinematic heavyweight Judy Garland in Judy, whilst Lead Actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his character of Joker in the film of the same name.