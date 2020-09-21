Want to cut down on your plastic consumption? These refillable beauty products help to cut down on excess packaging.
You may be focusing on ways to cut plastic packaging out of your day-to-day life, but have you ever considered how sustainable your beauty routine is? Particularly once you finish those products.
When it comes to packaging, the beauty industry has a problem. Last year, a study by Zero Waste Week found that 120 billion units of packaging are produced every year by the cosmetics industry.
As we all grow more aware of the damaging effect plastic and excess packaging has on the environment, more and more brands are offering refillable options to help save beauty packaging from landfill. Even better, some of these alternatives are fully recyclable, too. Here are our favourites.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer
As well as delivering a radiant glow, this finely-milled bronzer also contains hyaluronic acid for a formula that’s kind to skin. Swirl a fluffy bronzing brush around the pan and sweep it along your cheeks, forehead and jawline for a healthy-looking hit of colour. When you’re done, simply pop the pan out and slot in a replacement.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer, £39, and powder refill, £28
Faith in Nature Lavender & Geranium Body Wash
Faith in Nature’s product line-up is filled with handy refillable options. Our favourite? This lavender and geranium-scented body wash. As well as turning the shower into a peaceful haven, lavender helps to soothe dry skin. When you’ve finished, top up your body wash from a handy five litre bottles. These refillable products save up to a year’s worth of bottles from landfill.
Faith in Nature Lavender & Geranium Body Wash, £5.79 for 400ml, and refill bottle, £44 for 5L
Kankan Hand Wash
Formulated without SLS, silicones, sulphates, palm oil, parabens, artificial colours and fragrances, Kankan packs its soaps with botanical and carefully-sourced ingredients. As for the packaging, Kankan puts all of its soaps in aluminium cans due to its impressive recyclable properties (72% of all aluminium ever made is still in use today). Its refills also come in aluminium packaging, meaning plastic is completely eliminated from the whole process.
Kankan Hand Wash, £24
Lancôme Idôle L'Intense Eau de Parfum
Ever loved a scent so much that you get down to your last drop without even realising? Lancôme’s newest perfume now comes with a refillable option. Simply return your empty bottle to The Fragrance Shop (they’ll take care of postage) and save up to 30% on a refill. Easy.
Lancôme Idôle L’Intense Eau de Parfum, £82 for 50ml, and refill, £52 for 50ml
Ouai Thick Hair Shampoo
Formulated for even the thickest of hair types, this cleansing shampoo is formulated with avocado oil and shea butter to nourish hair and stop water loss, while hydrolysed keratin helps to strengthen each strand. Ouai also added orange, magnolia, jasmine and peony notes to this shampoo to leave hair with an uplifting floral scent.
Ouai Thick Hair Shampoo, £22 for 300ml, and refill, £44 for 946ml
Sister & Co. Holly Candle
The perfect candle as we settle into autumn, this candle combines cardamom, lemon, black pepper, lavender, cedarwood and ginger essential oils for a gorgeous, comforting smell. Once you’ve gotten through the 40 hour burn time (we wouldn’t blame you if you got through it quickly), Sister & Co. offers refillable candles. The 100% natural coconut and rapeseed wax base comes in a paper container. Just cut it out and pop it into your empty candle container.
Sister & Co. Holly Candle, £25, and refills, £23
