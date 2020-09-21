You may be focusing on ways to cut plastic packaging out of your day-to-day life, but have you ever considered how sustainable your beauty routine is? Particularly once you finish those products.

When it comes to packaging, the beauty industry has a problem. Last year, a study by Zero Waste Week found that 120 billion units of packaging are produced every year by the cosmetics industry.

As we all grow more aware of the damaging effect plastic and excess packaging has on the environment, more and more brands are offering refillable options to help save beauty packaging from landfill. Even better, some of these alternatives are fully recyclable, too. Here are our favourites.