5 of the best beauty editor-approved retinol creams

However, retinol’s benefits stretch beyond just those things: in the short-term, it can also unclog pores, fight spots and help boost brightness levels.

Introducing it into your routine may seem intimidating at first, as it can cause flaking and sensitivity if overused, but there really is one to suit everyone. Just remember, start with a low percentage or build it into your regime slowly by using once or twice a week.

When it comes to choosing a product, not all are made equal – so if you’re looking for a reliable formula, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to see our favourites.