The best rose perfumes that are anything but old fashioned

Rose fragrances are having a resurgence but they’re not the musty, sweet-smelling scents your gran once wore. Get ready for a rose revolution filled with deep, earthy, addictive notes you’ll want to keep spritzing over and over again…

Forget everything you think you know about rose fragrances because there’s a rose revival happening right now, and things are about to change. 

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that rose is a seriously dividing ingredient in the perfume world. It’s used to add depth to heady perfumes, lift sparking scents and linger on the skin. But just like the myriad of different roses used, not all rose fragrances smell the same. From earthy, grungy scents to crisp, clean fragrances, we’re betting we could find a rose-packed fragrance you’d love. 

So whether you’re a lover of rose looking for a new season scent or you’re simply intrigued by the modern rose revival, keep scrolling for our round-up of rose fragrances that are anything but old fashioned…

The best rose fragrances 2021

  • Tom Ford Rose Prick

    Blending Bulgarian, Turkish and the unique Rose de Mai, this floral fragrance comes alive with Sichuan pepper, turmeric and tonka bean. It’s your Granny’s favourite floral, injected with spice, freedom, fun – and a name she definitely wouldn’t approve of. 

    Tom Ford Rose Prick, £240

  • Molton Brown Jasmine & Sun Rose

    This award-winning fragrance mixes alluring jasmine, uplifting raspberry, osmanthus and rose to create an adventurous-smelling, powerful perfume.

    Molton Brown Jasmine & Sun Rose, £60

  • Givenchy Irresistible

    Sparkling, vibrant, fruity and feminine – Irresistible contains everything you want from a Givenchy perfume. Effervescent rose lingers on the skin while blond wood and uplifting pear leaves a lasting dance wherever you go.

    Givenchy Irresistible, £52

  • Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land

    Developed as a tribute to the brave, fearless nurses of the first world war, Rose of No Man’s Land is courageous and comforting. Blending Turkish rose petals with white amber and papyrus wood, it’s earthy, elegant and surprisingly long-lasting.

    Byredo Rose of No Man's Land, £122

