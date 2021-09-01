All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Rose fragrances are having a resurgence but they’re not the musty, sweet-smelling scents your gran once wore. Get ready for a rose revolution filled with deep, earthy, addictive notes you’ll want to keep spritzing over and over again…
Forget everything you think you know about rose fragrances because there’s a rose revival happening right now, and things are about to change.
Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that rose is a seriously dividing ingredient in the perfume world. It’s used to add depth to heady perfumes, lift sparking scents and linger on the skin. But just like the myriad of different roses used, not all rose fragrances smell the same. From earthy, grungy scents to crisp, clean fragrances, we’re betting we could find a rose-packed fragrance you’d love.
So whether you’re a lover of rose looking for a new season scent or you’re simply intrigued by the modern rose revival, keep scrolling for our round-up of rose fragrances that are anything but old fashioned…
The best rose fragrances 2021
Floral Street Neon Rose
Ultra-floral, fresh and uplifting, Floral Street describes this fragrance as ‘what a rose would smell like if it were neon’. It’s zingy, super-clean and seriously striking.
Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves
With delicate scents of white rose, lemon peel and honey, this classic fragrance is fresh, crisp and starts your day off right.
Le Labo Rose 31
Woody and subtly floral, this is a rose fragrance like no other. Centifolia rose is combined with warm and spicy cedar, vetiver, musks and guaiac wood to create an addictive unisex fragrance that lingers on your skin.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris A La Rose
Combining florals with orange and woodiness, this heady fragrance blends Damascena rose from Bulgaria, bergamot from Calabria and orange from California for a true breath of femininity.
Shop Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris A La Rose at Selfridges, £180
Miller Harris Scherzo
Dark rose is combined with tangerine and grown-up sugar in this earthy eau de parfum. A guaranteed mood-lifter, Scherzo takes on everything magical about the French Riviera and bottles it, to be spritzed on whenever it’s cold and grey outside.
Tom Ford Rose Prick
Blending Bulgarian, Turkish and the unique Rose de Mai, this floral fragrance comes alive with Sichuan pepper, turmeric and tonka bean. It’s your Granny’s favourite floral, injected with spice, freedom, fun – and a name she definitely wouldn’t approve of.
Molton Brown Jasmine & Sun Rose
This award-winning fragrance mixes alluring jasmine, uplifting raspberry, osmanthus and rose to create an adventurous-smelling, powerful perfume.
Givenchy Irresistible
Sparkling, vibrant, fruity and feminine – Irresistible contains everything you want from a Givenchy perfume. Effervescent rose lingers on the skin while blond wood and uplifting pear leaves a lasting dance wherever you go.
Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land
Developed as a tribute to the brave, fearless nurses of the first world war, Rose of No Man’s Land is courageous and comforting. Blending Turkish rose petals with white amber and papyrus wood, it’s earthy, elegant and surprisingly long-lasting.
Main image: Getty