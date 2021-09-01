Forget everything you think you know about rose fragrances because there’s a rose revival happening right now, and things are about to change.

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that rose is a seriously dividing ingredient in the perfume world. It’s used to add depth to heady perfumes, lift sparking scents and linger on the skin. But just like the myriad of different roses used, not all rose fragrances smell the same. From earthy, grungy scents to crisp, clean fragrances, we’re betting we could find a rose-packed fragrance you’d love.

So whether you’re a lover of rose looking for a new season scent or you’re simply intrigued by the modern rose revival, keep scrolling for our round-up of rose fragrances that are anything but old fashioned…