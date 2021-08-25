When you think about delicious perfume notes, a fairly standard inventory of recognisable scents tends to come to mind: billowing rose heads with velvety petals; dense and grounding woods; zingy, saliva-inducing citrus juices; powdery, comforting musks. But I wholeheartedly believe that there’s another fragrance note that deserves more glory than it currently gets, and that’s salt.

I’m not talking about the kind of bleached-to-oblivion table salt that comes in whopping great canisters (does that even have a smell?) but rather the nose-tickling, ridiculously addictive, ever so slightly bitter tang of sea salt. No matter what mix of notes it’s added to, salt lends a fragrance a fresh, savoury minerality that feels right at home spritzed onto naturally-salty skin. In small sprinklings, it adds depth to the other notes; when it’s the headline scent, it conjures up visceral seaside scenes – just the thing we need after this disappointment of a summer.

Liking the sound of salty scents? I don’t blame you. Below, I’ve collated a handful of my favourites.