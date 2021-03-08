15 best scrubs to shift dirt, pollution and product build-up on your scalp

From body scrubs to skincare acids, our collection of exfoliators spans far and wide. But when it comes to the skin atop of our head, we’re often guilty of scrimping this key step.

Designed to purify and refresh the skin on our heads, scalp scrubs are a great way to unclog blocked hair follicles and cleanse away any left over hair product, dirt and pollution (eg that leftover dry shampoo residue.)

Much like facial exfoliators, scalp scrubs work in different ways to slough away dead skin cells and product build-up. Some use physical, grainy exfoliators like salt, sugar or walnut shell powder while others employ chemical exfoliants like glycolic and salicylic acids.