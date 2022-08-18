All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Has your favourite perfume run out? Or are you simply looking for something light and refreshing that isn’t too expensive? Here are the best body mists that are perfect for your day to day.
We know what you’re thinking: are body mists still a thing? The answer is yes, they are – and they’re back with vengeance. Long gone are the days when those sickly sweet mists we coveted as teenagers were our only taste of fragrance and in its place is a new roster of incredibly well-formulated scents that are just as luxurious as the Dior and Chanel fragrances you love so much.
So now the question becomes: where do we start? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up the best scented body mists for long-lasting, high-quality scents that feel incredibly lightweight to spritz – especially during summer. Scroll down to find your future favourite scented body spray…
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume MistSol de Janeiro is well known for the tropical scent found in its cult Brazilian Bum Bum cream – and, lucky for us, this scent has been bottled up in this lightweight mist for all your spritzing needs.
The Body Shop Coconut And Yuzu Hair & Body MistThe Body Shop have long been leaders in the body mist space, cultivating fresh scents, and this coconut and yuzu hair and body mist is no exception. Its fresh, warm and tropical fragrance will make you feel like you’re beachside, even if you’re deskside.
Ritual The Ritual of Karma Hair & Body MistSuitable for those with sensitive skin, this alcohol-free spray is infused with a soothing lotus and white tea scent.
& Other Stories Fleur de Mimosa Body MistFruity, floral and incredibly revitalising, & Other Stories’ Fleur de Mimosa body mist has top notes of almond, bergamot and redcurrant, complemented by warmer base notes of cedarwood, crisp amber and musk.
Zara Tuberose Body MistAre you a rose scent fan? This tuberose body mist from Zara is swirling with this exact scent, with the addition of a warm vanilla base.
Pacifica Island Vanilla Perfumed Hair and Body MistIf super-sweet scents are more you thing, Pacifica Island’s vanilla scented hair and body mist is for you. Plus, it’s mixed with warm, sugary notes of honey and a neutralising jasmine scent.
Diptyque Do Son Body MistThis luxury French perfume house is a master in crafting long-lasting, delicious smelling fragrances, and we’re including this Do Son body mist in our favourite Diptyque products. A concoction of a tuberose, orange leaves, musk and pink peppercorn, this is a mist that covers the board in terms of scent.
Moroccanoil Brumes Du Maroc Hair & Body MistIf you’ve used any of Moroccanoil’s products before, you’ll know how luxurious, warm and fresh they smell. Happily, this mist has that same smell, adjusted for a lightweight fragrance. Win-win.
Jo Loves Grapefruit A Fragrance Body MistFresh fruity scent people, this Jo Loves body mist is for you. Crisp, citrus notes make this a no-brainer when it comes to a post-gym refresh or getting ready for your work day.
Mugler Angel Hair & Body MistSwirling with notes of refreshing bergamot and caramelised fruit, this is an evening perfume you won’t tire of.
Ouai Melrose Place Eau De Parfum TravelA mist that smells as good as its chic glass bottle looks, this Ouai Melrose Place spray puts rose, bergamot, lychee, cedar and white musk centre stage to bring us a scent inspired by the relaxed LA lifestyle.
