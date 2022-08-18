We know what you’re thinking: are body mists still a thing? The answer is yes, they are – and they’re back with vengeance. Long gone are the days when those sickly sweet mists we coveted as teenagers were our only taste of fragrance and in its place is a new roster of incredibly well-formulated scents that are just as luxurious as the Dior and Chanel fragrances you love so much.

So now the question becomes: where do we start? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up the best scented body mists for long-lasting, high-quality scents that feel incredibly lightweight to spritz – especially during summer. Scroll down to find your future favourite scented body spray…