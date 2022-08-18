Best Body Mists

11 scented body mists perfect for everyday that will rival your favourite perfumes

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Has your favourite perfume run out? Or are you simply looking for something light and refreshing that isn’t too expensive? Here are the best body mists that are perfect for your day to day.

We know what you’re thinking: are body mists still a thing? The answer is yes, they are – and they’re back with vengeance. Long gone are the days when those sickly sweet mists we coveted as teenagers were our only taste of fragrance and in its place is a new roster of incredibly well-formulated scents that are just as luxurious as the Dior and Chanel fragrances you love so much.

So now the question becomes: where do we start? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up the best scented body mists for long-lasting, high-quality scents that feel incredibly lightweight to spritz – especially during summer. Scroll down to find your future favourite scented body spray…

  • Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

    Sol de Janeiro is well known for the tropical scent found in its cult Brazilian Bum Bum cream – and, lucky for us, this scent has been bottled up in this lightweight mist for all your spritzing needs.

    Shop Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist at Cult Beauty, £19

  • The Body Shop Coconut And Yuzu Hair & Body Mist

    The Body Shop have long been leaders in the body mist space, cultivating fresh scents, and this coconut and yuzu hair and body mist is no exception. Its fresh, warm and tropical fragrance will make you feel like you’re beachside, even if you’re deskside.

    Shop The Body Shop Coconut And Yuzu Hair & Body Mist, £11

  • Ritual The Ritual of Karma Hair & Body Mist

    Suitable for those with sensitive skin, this alcohol-free spray is infused with a soothing lotus and white tea scent.

    Shop Rituals The Ritual of Karma Hair & Body Mist, £19

  • & Other Stories Fleur de Mimosa Body Mist

    Fruity, floral and incredibly revitalising, & Other Stories’ Fleur de Mimosa body mist has top notes of almond, bergamot and redcurrant, complemented by warmer base notes of cedarwood, crisp amber and musk.

    Shop & Other Stories Fleur de Mimosa Body Mist, £13

  • Zara Tuberose Body Mist

    Are you a rose scent fan? This tuberose body mist from Zara is swirling with this exact scent, with the addition of a warm vanilla base.

    Shop Zara Tuberose Body Mist, £6.99

