But a few years ago, when a heatwave just like this one struck, my flat started to feel and smell a bit, well, sweaty (sorry), and so I wanted something that would oust the place of its dingy funk, making it feel more like a wafty, air-conditioned cabana, and less like a cramped inner-city apartment. Try as I might, I soon realised that no room mist was going to cut it. It was time to pull out the big guns: the scented candle collection.

I always considered burning scented candles a winter pursuit. There’s just something about their gentle flicker and billowing cloud of fragrance that makes them the perfect companion to an afternoon spent gorging on a good book and a weighty glass of red .

Left untouched since early March, yes, it does feel kinda odd lighting a candle in 32 degree searing heat, but I’m so glad I discovered the power of a summer candle. Just one hour burning Beauty Pie’s Clean House candle, and my entire flat smelt like just-washed towels (and not ones that have been left to dry on a cold radiator). And if I close my eyes, the scent of Jo Loves’ new Fig Trees candle has the power to transport me to anywhere but my cramped and cluttered make-shift desk space.

However, heed this advice: summer candles and winter candles are two very separate breeds. Where wintry evenings call for heady oudhs or syrupy scents, such heavy notes will undoubtedly feel suffocating in the summer, especially if burnt in a relatively small space. What you want is light, fresh, airy notes that’ll make your room smell like you’ve just spent hours cleaning it, when in reality you simply lit a match.

So with that in mind, I offer you this: my edit of the best scented candles for the summer.