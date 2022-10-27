All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Sephora UK is finally here – and if you’re feeling overwhelmed, let us introduce you to our pick of the best bits under £30.
It’s finally happened: Sephora has launched in the UK – although for those who remember it from times gone by, it could be considered a re-launch – but whether or not this is your first rodeo, it’s fair to say that this is the moment that we’ve been patiently waiting for. No longer are we having to book flights to America or trains to Paris just to be able to shop some of those most-wanted and exclusive brands that are stocked – because now we can get them on home turf.
From Ilia Beauty to Patrick Starrr’s One/Size and even the own-brand Sephora Collection (don’t knock it until you’ve tried it), it’s a real beauty lover’s playground. However, it’s worth noting that Sephora UK is online only for now, but we’re praying to the make-up gods that a real life bricks-and-mortar store will be popping up sometime in 2023.
We’ll keep you posted on any intel that we get, but until then, here are our top picks that come in at under £30 and are well worth adding to your basket.
Sephora Collection 12H Contour Pencil Eyeliner
As well as being home to some of the best beauty brands on the planet, Sephora has its own line of high-quality products. Sephora Collection comprises everything from face masks and skincare to bath bombs and make-up – and one product not to sleep on is the pencil eyeliner. Available in 24 shades spanning three finishes – matte, glitter and shimmer – they’re long-wearing, vibrant and easy-to-blend.
Shop Sephora Collection 12H Contour Pencil Eyeliner at Sephora UK, £8.99
Ilia Beauty Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
Lip oils have been big news this year, and cruelty-free brand Ilia Beauty (which we’ve been so excited about trying) has its own range packed with skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid to hydrate and jojoba, to soothe dry, chapped lips. There are six shades to choose from and they can either be worn alone for a sheer wash of colour or layered on top of lipstick for a glossy finish.
Shop Ilia Beauty Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil at Sephora UK, £24
Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Oil
Gisou’s multi-purpose hair oil is enriched with nourishing ingredients that repair and protect hair for a visibly stronger and silkier shine. The most notable ingredient (and the one you’ll find in all of Gisou’s products) is honey, which is known and loved for its emollient, humectant and moisturising properties. Use it pre- or post-styling to tame flyaways and disguise split ends.
One/Size Preserve the Serve Luminous Setting Spray
Founded by influencer and make-up artist Patrick Starrr, One/Size is now (finally) exclusively available to shop in the UK. Preserve the Serve Luminous Setting Spray is a hydrating mist that not only has a great name, but it also works to ensure skin stays looking fresh all day long, while keeping make-up in place.
Shop One/Size Preserve the Serve Luminous Setting Spray at Sephora UK, £30
The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille Roll-On Perfume
One thing we love most about Sephora in the US is the selection of roll-on fragrances: travel-sized versions of our favourite scents? Yes please – and although the UK choice isn’t quite as extensive (yet), The 7 Virtues is enough to satisfy us for now. Santal Vanille smells like a cosy cashmere jumper with its notes of creamy coconut, vanilla and myrrh.
Shop The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille Roll-On Perfume at Sephora UK, £30
Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer
At this point, Tarte’s Shape Tape is so iconic it can be considered a national treasure of the beauty world – but, until now, it wasn’t easy to get hold of in the UK. The full coverage formula is incredibly creamy, super blendable and available in 30 skin-true shades – there’s a reason one sells every 12 seconds.
Makeup By Mario Master Hold Brow Gel
The brainchild of Mario Dedivanovic – one of the best make-up artists of modern times – Makeup By Mario is a brand we can’t get enough of. Alongside some of the most well-known and best-loved products (MoistureGlow Lip Plumping Serum and Master Mattes Palette, we’re looking at you) sits Hold Brow Gel. It sculpts and lifts in seconds and the clear, matte finish keeps hairs in place all day long.
WetBrush Original Detangler
A beauty editor favourite, the Original WetBrush is one of the best brushes available, thanks to the fact it minimises breakage and detangles all hair types. Made with super-soft bristles, it easily glides through both wet and dry hair without needing to pull or tug so there’s less chance of damage.
Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream with Jeju Cherry Blossom
A much-loved K-Beauty brand, Innisfree describes itself as an affordable, effective skincare solution and we couldn’t be more on board. This unique jelly-textured cream is enriched with cherry blossom leaf extract for a visibly brighter and more plumped complexion. It can be used morning and evening for an instant hit of moisture – or whenever skin needs it most.
Shop Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream with Jeju Cherry Blossom at Sephora UK, £21
Sephora Collection Monoï Bubble Bath & Shower Gel
Also in the Sephora Collection range is this Monoï Bubble Bath & Shower Gel. One of five different scents available (others include cotton flower, cherry blossom and mango), this one smells exactly like the sunny holiday we all wish we were on right now. The cute bottle will look great on your bathroom shelf; it also makes for the ideal Secret Santa gift (because, yes, it’ll be time to start thinking about that soon).
Shop Sephora Collection Monoi Bubble Bath & Shower Gel at Sephora UK, £6.99
Corsx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Another TikTok favourite, this powerhouse serum is loved for a reason, so bear with us here. Perfect for the cold winter months, it’s packed with skin-friendly snail secretion filtrate (we know, but trust the hype) that not only repairs damaged skin but also improves elasticity and helps it maintain hydration levels. Best used after cleansing, pat it into before moisturiser to revitalise skin.
Shop Corsx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence at Sephora UK, £23.99
Main image: Ilia Beauty/courtesy of brands