It’s finally happened: Sephora has launched in the UK – although for those who remember it from times gone by, it could be considered a re-launch – but whether or not this is your first rodeo, it’s fair to say that this is the moment that we’ve been patiently waiting for. No longer are we having to book flights to America or trains to Paris just to be able to shop some of those most-wanted and exclusive brands that are stocked – because now we can get them on home turf.

From Ilia Beauty to Patrick Starrr’s One/Size and even the own-brand Sephora Collection (don’t knock it until you’ve tried it), it’s a real beauty lover’s playground. However, it’s worth noting that Sephora UK is online only for now, but we’re praying to the make-up gods that a real life bricks-and-mortar store will be popping up sometime in 2023.