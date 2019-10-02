The best eco-friendly shampoo bars that'll convert you

There’s two schools of thought on this. The first is to rub the wet bar between your hands and massage your scalp. The second is to use the bar directly on your head.

SLS-free bars won’t lather up in the same way as liquid shampoo but remember, foam doesn’t equate to clean hair. That being said, make sure you get as much product from the bar as you can to ensure you get a thorough clean.

Finally, make sure you allow your shampoo bar to dry out after each use. Storing it on a soap dish can help to drain excess water, which also helps it to last longer.