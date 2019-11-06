The best clarifying and refreshing shampoos for greasy hair

Ah, if only we could have waved goodbye to greasy hair as we emerged from puberty. But no – just like adult acne is most definitely a thing, greasy hair can continue well into adulthood. It’s not just down to our lazy (read: dry shampoo) habits, either. Exercise and where you live and work – as well as piling on too much product – can all weigh down hair, making it look lifeless and as though it simply needs a good wash.

“Greasy hair is often caused by external factors which is why you could have greasy hair but not oily hair – oily hair is a natural occurrence,” explains celebrity hairdresser Jamie Stevens.

His top tips? Don’t condition every time you wash; condition just at the ends; use a natural bristle brush to redistribute the oil from the roots down the hair shaft; don’t over-brush (that encourages more oil production) and keep your brush clean so that oil isn’t transferred back onto your hair.