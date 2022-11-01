Party season is on its way, and if there’s one make-up staple that can always be relied upon no matter the dress code, it’s a good shimmer eyeshadow. Easy to wear (and nothing to be scared of), there’s an endless amount of shimmery shades that come in an array of formulas. From palettes and individual powder eyeshadows to liquids and creams, there’s something for everyone no matter your budget. It’s just a matter of choosing your preferred finish and deciding how sparkly you’re willing to go.

If you’re somebody who tends to steer clear of shimmers because you don’t want to look like an extra from Euphoria or maybe you want to tread the waters but aren’t sure where to start – then listen up. We want to make shimmery eyeshadow accessible to everybody, so to lend a helping hand, we’ve turned to the experts and asked them exactly how to make it work for you, no matter how you want to wear it.

What’s the best way to wear shimmery eyeshadow without going too over the top? “The easiest way is to make sure you’re using neutral shades like champagne or soft pink,” explains make-up artist David Gillers, aka @jnx_mua. “However, looks like this do need to be anchored, so I would opt for a soft brown liner along the lash line to give the look a bit of structure.” Applying it all over the lid isn’t the only way to incorporate it into a make-up look, notes make-up artist Grace Insole, who believes you can be even more subtle than that. “A pop of shimmer in the inner corner is always a great place to start – it really opens up the eye without being overwhelming,” she says.

You may also like 9 of the best autumn foundations for all skin tones

What’s the best placement for shimmery eyeshadow? It’s really dependent on the type of eyeshadow you’re using. “I tend to keep it on the lid, rather than extending above it, because some formulas – like powders – don’t blend as easily in the crease,” says Insole. However, if you do want to go above the lid, opt for a cream shadow that’ll give you a bit of playtime to blend it upwards and outwards before setting in place and being less likely to move or transfer throughout the night. Insole also notes that the lid is great for creating a halo eye effect – which is the strategic placement of eyeshadow to make eyes look bigger or round – because it attracts the light and brightens the eyes. How can you make a shimmery eyeshadow look last? The best way is to use an eyeshadow primer – both Gillers and Insole love Too Faced Shadow Insurance 24-Hour Eye Shadow Primer, £20 – while the Stylist beauty team love Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Eye Primer, £21.50. Apply it directly onto lids, blotting them with powder first if yours tend to get oily, and then let it set for a few minutes before applying your eyeshadow of choice on top. Make sure to use a setting spray, too, to ensure your whole face will last as long as possible – we love Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, £26.

9 best shimmer eyeshadows for party season and beyond

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy