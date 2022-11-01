Fancy switching things and trying a shimmery shadow? Here are a few expert tips and the products that’ll get you in the mood for party season.
Party season is on its way, and if there’s one make-up staple that can always be relied upon no matter the dress code, it’s a good shimmer eyeshadow.
Easy to wear (and nothing to be scared of), there’s an endless amount of shimmery shades that come in an array of formulas. From palettes and individual powder eyeshadows to liquids and creams, there’s something for everyone no matter your budget. It’s just a matter of choosing your preferred finish and deciding how sparkly you’re willing to go.
If you’re somebody who tends to steer clear of shimmers because you don’t want to look like an extra from Euphoria or maybe you want to tread the waters but aren’t sure where to start – then listen up.
We want to make shimmery eyeshadow accessible to everybody, so to lend a helping hand, we’ve turned to the experts and asked them exactly how to make it work for you, no matter how you want to wear it.
What’s the best way to wear shimmery eyeshadow without going too over the top?
“The easiest way is to make sure you’re using neutral shades like champagne or soft pink,” explains make-up artist David Gillers, aka @jnx_mua. “However, looks like this do need to be anchored, so I would opt for a soft brown liner along the lash line to give the look a bit of structure.”
Applying it all over the lid isn’t the only way to incorporate it into a make-up look, notes make-up artist Grace Insole, who believes you can be even more subtle than that. “A pop of shimmer in the inner corner is always a great place to start – it really opens up the eye without being overwhelming,” she says.
What’s the best placement for shimmery eyeshadow?
It’s really dependent on the type of eyeshadow you’re using. “I tend to keep it on the lid, rather than extending above it, because some formulas – like powders – don’t blend as easily in the crease,” says Insole.
However, if you do want to go above the lid, opt for a cream shadow that’ll give you a bit of playtime to blend it upwards and outwards before setting in place and being less likely to move or transfer throughout the night. Insole also notes that the lid is great for creating a halo eye effect – which is the strategic placement of eyeshadow to make eyes look bigger or round – because it attracts the light and brightens the eyes.
How can you make a shimmery eyeshadow look last?
The best way is to use an eyeshadow primer – both Gillers and Insole love Too Faced Shadow Insurance 24-Hour Eye Shadow Primer, £20 – while the Stylist beauty team love Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Eye Primer, £21.50. Apply it directly onto lids, blotting them with powder first if yours tend to get oily, and then let it set for a few minutes before applying your eyeshadow of choice on top. Make sure to use a setting spray, too, to ensure your whole face will last as long as possible – we love Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, £26.
9 best shimmer eyeshadows for party season and beyond
Makeup By Mario Master Metals Palette
Mario Dedivanovic, founder of Makeup By Mario, certainly knows how to bring the shimmer with the Master Metals Palette. The five-pan palette creates luminous coverage thanks to an innovative gel-powder texture that offers intense coverage in just one swipe. Stylist contributing beauty writer Vanese Maddix reaches for this palette when she wants to create a standout eye look.
Shop Makeup By Mario Master Metals Palette at Sephora UK, £55
Morphe 2 Jelly Eye Shimmer in Confetti
Don’t be deceived by this small pot from Morphe 2. The jelly texture packs a punch with its pigment, and it can be built up to wear alone or on top of an eyeshadow of choice. There are six shades to choose from, including a starry night sky-inspired blue and a suits-all copper bronze.
Isamaya Beauty Industrial Colour Pigment Eyeshadow Palette
Despite only launching a few months ago, Isamaya Beauty’s award-winning eyeshadow palette is already having an impact, thanks to its bold colour set and quirky packaging that features a 3D model of its make-up artist founder Isamaya Ffrench. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free and delivers incredible pigment.
Shop Isamaya Beauty Industrial Colour Pigment Eyeshadow Palette at Selfridges, £95
Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow
A key staple for party season, Lisa Eldridge’s Liquid Lurex Eyeshadows are available in 11 creamy and lightweight shades, from grungy purple to a golden-olive green. Loved by the Stylist team, they’re also Insole’s go-to. “Whether you’re using it all over the lid as a smoky eye, for the inner corners or as a shimmery liner, they can also be used by everyone no matter their make-up skill level,” she says.
Shop Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow at Lisa Eldridge, £19
17 Eye Shadow Palette in 050 Glitter
17’s shimmery palette contains all the shades you need to get you through the party season and into 2023. The palette is travel-friendly, thanks to its compact sizing, and at just £5 it’s one of the most impressive, affordable options on the market.
E.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
E.l.f. Cosmetics’ gel-based glitter eyeshadow comes in eight complimentary colours designed to suit each and every skin tone. The formula dries down quickly for comfortable wear and a party-perfect sparkle guaranteed to garner compliments. Use alone or dab on top of your usual eyeshadow for a quick upgrade.
Shop E.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow at Sephora UK, £6
Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes
This little pot of joy well and truly took TikTok by storm thanks to its easy-to-use multi-chrome flakes. The formula, which needs no mixing or adhesive for application, is really as simple to use: just swipe it on to lids and watch the magic happen. There are six shades available to shop, including Cupid, a lilac pink with a rose shift, and Hot Lava, a blood-shade orange with a yellow shift.
Shop Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes at Sephora UK, £27.50
r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette
Created by Ariana Grande, r.e.m. Beauty has six standout eyeshadow palettes to choose from. Each one features a mix of shimmery and matte shades perfect for both everyday and more fancy occasions. If you fancy going for a foiled effect with your eyeshadow, use a damp brush to apply the metallic shades.
Shop r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette at Selfridges, £22
Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shots in Lovers Diamond
You can always trust Charlotte Tilbury to deliver the sparkling goods, and these new individual shadows are perfect for the party season. Inspired by diamonds (of course) you can wear it alone, blended all over the lid, or use a finger to add a pop of colour into the centre of the lid for a subtle shimmery finish.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shots in Lovers Diamond at Cult Beauty, £25
Images: Courtesy of brands