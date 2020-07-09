Shower routine: “Shower oils leave my skin soft and mind calm every time”

Posted by for Beauty

Calming, cleansing and nourishing; shower oils could be just what your wash routine is missing. 

For me, the shower became somewhat of a sanctuary during lockdown – but as restrictions begin to ease up, I’m eager to keep it that way.

Before lockdown began, I used my shower time as quickly and efficiently as possible: double shampoo, body wash, conditioner and out (and a hair mask here and there, if I hadn’t used hair oil). 

But now, it’s a slice of the day that I use to really practice self-care. If you’ve ever experienced a lunchtime shower, you’ll know what I mean. In this time, I try to give myself a head massage while shampooing (though it’s never quite the same as when a hairdresser does it, is it?) and have enjoyed the practice of body scrubbing.

Another area that’s brought some relaxation is shower oils. I never really used them much before, but now, I can’t really imagine my shower caddy without one. An effective multi-tasker, shower oils not only cleanse skin but their rich, nourishing blends leave skin feeling incredibly soft.

Additionally, the majority of them are formulated with gorgeous, relaxing scents that leave your mind clear, calm and restored. Sometimes, I pour a puddle into my hands and take a deep breath before lathering it onto my skin. I know, I know: I never used to bother with this stuff either. But honestly, it makes a world of difference.

So, if you’re eager to give it a go, here’s some of the best (and best smelling) shower oils around.

You may also like

Self-care in self-isolation: “How body scrubbing helps me find a moment of calm in my day”

  • The Body Shop Spa of the World Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel

    The-Body-Shop-Spa-of-the-World-Tahitian-Tiare-Bath-Shower-Oil-In-Gel

    Inspired by the skin practices of Tahitian women, this shower oil contains monoi oil, tiaré blossom extract and coconut oil. Once applied to skin, lather it up into a gentle shower gel. The smell alone will make you feel like you’re at a spa.

    The Body Shop Spa of the World Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel, £7

    BUY NOW

  • L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil, £19.50

    LOccitane-Almond-Shower-Oil

    This shower oil is a cult product for a reason. Taking Provençal almonds from its almond trees in the south of France, the formula nourishes skin and leaves it feeling incredibly soft. Plus, the almond scent is pretty delicious.

    L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, £19.50

    BUY NOW

  • ESPA Fitness Shower Oil

    ESPA-Fitness-Shower-Oil

    A post-workout shower is up there when it comes to some of the best feelings ever. This ESPA oil contains coconut oil to soften skin and scents of eucalyptus and clove bud to help your mind feel restored. Though the smell is so incredible, you’ll want to use it regardless of whether you’ve just worked out.

    ESPA Fitness Shower Oil, £32

    BUY NOW

  • Sanctuary Spa 2 Day Long Lasting Moisture Shower Oil, £7

    Sanctuary-Spa-2-Day-Long-Lasting-Moisture-Shower-Oil

    Made up of omega’s 3, 6 and 9, this affordable shower oil has a honey-like texture that feels indulgent to use.

    Sanctuary Spa 2 Day Long Lasting Moisture Shower Oil, £7

    BUY NOW

  • Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Shower Oil

    Jo-Malone-Myrrh-and-Tonka-Shower-Oil

    Hand-harvest sap of the Namibian myrrh tree, almond, tonka bean; this shower oil has it all. Slightly pricier, yes, but the formula is so rich and nourishing that a little goes a long way.

    Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Shower Oil, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Oil, £8.50

    Rituals-The-Ritual-of-Ayurveda-Shower-Oil

    Harnessing ancient Ayuverdic ingredients, this Rituals shower oil contains Indian rose and sweet almond oil to moisturise skin and boost your mind.

    Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Oil, £8.50

    BUY NOW

  • Le Labo Shower Oil, £20

    Le-Labo-Shower-Oil

    Cleansing and moisturising, this formula contains argan oil, sunflower oil and coconut oil to keep skin hydrated. Meanwhile, its mandarin and geranium notes create the perfect scent to kick off your day.

    Le Labo Shower Oil, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Glossier Body Hero, £15

    Glossier-Body-Hero

    Made up of seven different oils, this body oil wash cleans skin without drying it out, while the orange blossom neroli scent will leave you feeling invigorated.

    Glossier Body Hero, £15

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article