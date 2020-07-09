For me, the shower became somewhat of a sanctuary during lockdown – but as restrictions begin to ease up , I’m eager to keep it that way.

But now, it’s a slice of the day that I use to really practice self-care. If you’ve ever experienced a lunchtime shower, you’ll know what I mean. In this time, I try to give myself a head massage while shampooing (though it’s never quite the same as when a hairdresser does it, is it?) and have enjoyed the practice of body scrubbing.

Another area that’s brought some relaxation is shower oils. I never really used them much before, but now, I can’t really imagine my shower caddy without one. An effective multi-tasker, shower oils not only cleanse skin but their rich, nourishing blends leave skin feeling incredibly soft.

Additionally, the majority of them are formulated with gorgeous, relaxing scents that leave your mind clear, calm and restored. Sometimes, I pour a puddle into my hands and take a deep breath before lathering it onto my skin. I know, I know: I never used to bother with this stuff either. But honestly, it makes a world of difference.

So, if you’re eager to give it a go, here’s some of the best (and best smelling) shower oils around.