Calming, cleansing and nourishing; shower oils could be just what your wash routine is missing.
For me, the shower became somewhat of a sanctuary during lockdown – but as restrictions begin to ease up, I’m eager to keep it that way.
Before lockdown began, I used my shower time as quickly and efficiently as possible: double shampoo, body wash, conditioner and out (and a hair mask here and there, if I hadn’t used hair oil).
But now, it’s a slice of the day that I use to really practice self-care. If you’ve ever experienced a lunchtime shower, you’ll know what I mean. In this time, I try to give myself a head massage while shampooing (though it’s never quite the same as when a hairdresser does it, is it?) and have enjoyed the practice of body scrubbing.
Another area that’s brought some relaxation is shower oils. I never really used them much before, but now, I can’t really imagine my shower caddy without one. An effective multi-tasker, shower oils not only cleanse skin but their rich, nourishing blends leave skin feeling incredibly soft.
Additionally, the majority of them are formulated with gorgeous, relaxing scents that leave your mind clear, calm and restored. Sometimes, I pour a puddle into my hands and take a deep breath before lathering it onto my skin. I know, I know: I never used to bother with this stuff either. But honestly, it makes a world of difference.
So, if you’re eager to give it a go, here’s some of the best (and best smelling) shower oils around.
Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Mind Shower Oil
Upon contact with skin, this shower oil transforms into a milk to gently cleanse, while a blend of frankincense, petitgrain and wild camomile scents fill the shower.
The Body Shop Spa of the World Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel
Inspired by the skin practices of Tahitian women, this shower oil contains monoi oil, tiaré blossom extract and coconut oil. Once applied to skin, lather it up into a gentle shower gel. The smell alone will make you feel like you’re at a spa.
The Body Shop Spa of the World Tahitian Tiaré Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel, £7
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil, £19.50
This shower oil is a cult product for a reason. Taking Provençal almonds from its almond trees in the south of France, the formula nourishes skin and leaves it feeling incredibly soft. Plus, the almond scent is pretty delicious.
L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, £19.50
ESPA Fitness Shower Oil
A post-workout shower is up there when it comes to some of the best feelings ever. This ESPA oil contains coconut oil to soften skin and scents of eucalyptus and clove bud to help your mind feel restored. Though the smell is so incredible, you’ll want to use it regardless of whether you’ve just worked out.
Sanctuary Spa 2 Day Long Lasting Moisture Shower Oil, £7
Made up of omega’s 3, 6 and 9, this affordable shower oil has a honey-like texture that feels indulgent to use.
Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Shower Oil
Hand-harvest sap of the Namibian myrrh tree, almond, tonka bean; this shower oil has it all. Slightly pricier, yes, but the formula is so rich and nourishing that a little goes a long way.
Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Oil, £8.50
Harnessing ancient Ayuverdic ingredients, this Rituals shower oil contains Indian rose and sweet almond oil to moisturise skin and boost your mind.
Le Labo Shower Oil, £20
Cleansing and moisturising, this formula contains argan oil, sunflower oil and coconut oil to keep skin hydrated. Meanwhile, its mandarin and geranium notes create the perfect scent to kick off your day.
Le Labo Shower Oil, £20
Glossier Body Hero, £15
Made up of seven different oils, this body oil wash cleans skin without drying it out, while the orange blossom neroli scent will leave you feeling invigorated.
Glossier Body Hero, £15
Main image: Getty