During lockdown, members of the Stylist beauty team have been using their showers as a place for calm. Here are the products that help.
The shower has become something of a sanctuary. A safe haven to indulge in a head massage, give yourself a break from the heavy news and take a moment to just breathe (you could even add essential oils, if you fancy).
Over the last few weeks, us members of the Stylist beauty team have been relying on our bathrooms for a slice of peace and calm in our daily routines. A large part of that is thanks to the products we’ve been using.
From shampoos that help us eke out an extra day or two between hair washes to body scrubs that evoke happier memories, we run through the products currently sitting in our shower caddies…
Shannon Peter, beauty director:
“Right now, I’m trialling the Ouai Medium Shampoo and Conditioner, £22 each. They’re really nourishing and gentle, leaving skin overly stripped clean, but also not greasy. When I can be bothered, I’ll also apply a handful of Kerastase’s Genesis Hair Mask, £36.40, onto the lengths of my hair, before combing it through with my beloved Tort Elva Comb, £24. Then, I leave it to do its (scalp and hair strengthening) thing while I scrub my thighs with Beauty Pie’s incredible Soul Providers Dry Oil Scrub, £50 (£10.61 for members). It’s legitimately one of the best body scrubs I’ve ever used: it smells like heaven (think a blood orange San Pellegrino in the sunshine) and has the perfect level of grittiness to flick away dead skin cells without leaving you red raw. I’ve been using it almost every single day.
“Also for the body, I’m halfway through a bottle of Drunk Elephant’s Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, £17, which has an almond-y scent, a delectable companion to the scrub’s citrus notes. And then finally, because I really struggle to muster the energy to moisturise my body, you’ll always find a tube of Sanctuary Spa’s Wet Skin Moisture Miracle, £8, on the side of my tub. Hanna got me on this and it’s so easy: squeeze a dollop into your hands and swish it all over your wet limbs. A few seconds later, it’ll have sunk in and you can towel off. The dream.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer:
“Thanks to my job, I get to try lots of different shampoos and conditioners but I always go back to Pantene’s Repair and Protect Shampoo and Conditioner, £2.48 each. It just leaves my hair feeling so much stronger every time I use it and I’ve noticed it keeps my oily roots at bay – meaning more time between hair washes. When I apply my shampoo, I take Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager, £13.50, and press it against my scalp. It works to stimulate hair growth and feels so relaxing. Who doesn’t love a head massage?
“As you can see, I love body products. To wash, I reach for Soaper Duper’s Zesty Sicilian Lemon Body Wash, £5.62. Not only does it contain ingredients that are gentle on my skin but it smells incredible. The zingy lemon scent delivers a refreshing jolt to my mornings. When I have night showers, I prefer something that feels a bit more calming. The Body Shop’s Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Caring Shower Cream, £5.50, smells delicious and feels very gentle on skin. It helps me unwind. Another product I’ve found helps me relax is Delhicious’s Original Black Tea Body Scrub, £7.95. As well as sloughing away dead skin cells, body scrubbing is great at shifting toxins and increasing blood circulation. It’s become a staple part of my shower routine during lockdown. If I’m shaving, I use Dove’s Shower Mousse with Argan Oil, £1.98. It lathers up to create a nice, smooth base for my razor to run over. Plus, the added argan oil prevents my skin from getting dry or irritated. Once I’m done, I quickly apply Sanctuary Spa’s Ultra Rich Wet Skin Moisture Miracle, £8, while my skin is still soaking wet. I know it sounds a bit weird, but this in-shower moisture is honestly incredible. Once it’s on, gently towel dry without rubbing it off and you’re left with super soft skin – which is great, if you could never be bothered to body moisturise like me. In fact, I love it so much, I made Shannon and other members of the Stylist team try it, too.”
Kiran Meeda, beauty assistant:
“There are certain products that I’m very particular about using. The Head and Shoulders Supreme Pre-Shampoo Micellar Cleanser, £4.99, is one of them. Now while it may seem a slightly odd notion to cleanse your hair, it makes complete sense in my eyes. A hair cleanser gets rid of the debris and product build up that’s been left sitting in your hair the days prior to washing, and leaves a canvas for your hair to be nourished before reaching for a shampoo. I’m currently testing the Champo Kapha Balancing Shampoo, £39, and safe to say it’s a therapeutic experience. It has a really relaxing scent bursting with essential oils from geranium, bergamot and juniper to other warm scents like cinnamon. Not to mention, it’s a really lightweight liquid that helps add moisture back into my hair. The pièce de résistance of my main hair care routine has to be the L’Occitane Almond Conditioner, £22. It’s been sitting in my shower caddy for a while now, restocks and all – and for good reason. The smell is almond scent is subtly sweet, yet refreshing and the formula really works to detangle and smooth out my hair. On days where I need a hair detox, I’ll usually call upon Soap and Glory’s Deep Cleansing Shampoo, £7.50, with exfoliating charcoal. My hair always ends up looking like it’s been through a keratin treatment – and for such a purse-friendly price, I cannot complain.
“Having sensitive skin on my face and body means one thing. I have to be super cautious about all products (even when I want to try everything under the sun). For this reason, aloe vera is one of my most favoured ingredients and SBC’s Aloe Vera Bath and Shower Gel, £18.50, is a go-to. It cleans without being harsh in the slightest and has a really subtle scent so I’m not overwhelmed on a daily basis. Whenever I need to relax and destress, however, I’ll need something a little stronger. Elemental Herbology’s Lemongrass and Nutmeg Body Wash, £19, is the perfect essential oil-based product for the job.”
