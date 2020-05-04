Silk pillowcases: benefits for skin

It keeps skin cooler: While synthetic fibres trap heat, natural materials like silk are considered more breathable. “Silk is thought to keep skin cooler and reduce excessive sweating,” says consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, Dr Emma Wedgeworth. When our skin is kept at a colder temperature, it’s less prone to redness and inflammation. That’s exactly why treatments like cryotherapy are known for de-puffing and reducing redness.

It’s keeps skin care on our face: Whether you have a hefty or lightweight routine, no one wants their skincare to slip or rub off skin in the night. That means, the serums and moisturisers we apply pre-bedtime have a better chance of staying where they belong: on our faces. Silk is actually known for being less absorbent compared to synthetically-derived materials. According to silk brand, Slip, there’s 43% less friction than cotton pillowcases with a threadcount between 220-360. So, the moisture we apply to our face at night won’t rub off nearly as much.

It reduces skin creasing: We’ve all experienced the rude awakening of getting out of bed to discover a pillow crease mark has indented itself into our cheek. Silk, with its particularly smooth fibres, doesn’t tug or create friction, nor does it impress its texture onto the skin. In short, it’s a much more gentle fabric which makes it perfect for caring for the fragile skin on the face.

It’s hypo-allergenic: Our faces are on pillowcases for a huge chunk of the day — and if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, you’ll know the worry that can come with sleeping on your face. Silk is antibacterial and hypoallergenic, so there’s less of a chance your pillowcase will harbour harmful germs.

Silk pillowcases: benefits for hair

It retains moisture: “Silk pillowcases don’t steal your skin and your hair’s moisture while you sleep,” explains hair loss consultant, Simone Thomas. This is all thanks to its absorbency rate. According to Hellenic Silk Company, silk absorps 11% of moisture (from skin and hair) in normal conditions. Other synthetic fabrics usually have an absorption rate of 30%, meaning silk won’t zap as much moisture from your hair.