Skin pastes are the latest beauty buzz to hit our skincare routines

Maria Bita
best-skin-pastes-main

With more and more brands adapting to the whirlwind of our daily lifestyles, skin pastes are the latest innovation to deliver a super-speedy routine.

If the transition into winter is leaving your skin drier than normal and pollution is dulling your complexion (despite your rigorous cleansing routine), there are products that can help you out instantly. 

Skin pastes are quick fixes for when your complexion needs that extra bit of care. They aren’t meant to replace products from your daily skin care routine and there’s no need to use them every day. Similar to the idea of multi-masking, they can be used simultaneously on various areas of the face. 

Here’s our round-up of some pastes out there that deliver the best results…

  • Liz Earle Cica Restore Skin Paste, £29

    Liz-Earle-Skin-Paste

    This skin paste helps improve the tone and texture of your skin whilst boosting hydration and brightening the complexion.

    The star ingredient is K-Beauty hero Centella Asiatica (CICA), which is known for its restorative benefits. The product needs to be applied onto clean skin and left on overnight. Come morning, your complexion will be visibly refreshed.

  • No7 Laboratories Clearing Skin Paste, £18

    No7-Clearing-Skin-Paste

    With 2% Glycolic Acid, this paste is ideal for skin that feels clogged due to pollution and excess oil. You can either apply it to problem areas only, or leave it on overnight for a gentle chemical exfoliation. 

    It’s mild enough to be used on all skin types and promotes a more balanced complexion in the long run when used regularly (recommended usage is two to three times a week).

  • Lixirskin Vitamin C Paste, £32

    Lixir-Skin-Vitamin-C-Paste

    If your skin appears dull, look into vitamin C. This treatment can be applied every morning to cleansed skin. As well as brightening your complexion, it also works to boost the efficacy of your SPF and improves hyperpigmentation over time.

  • Malin + Goetz 10% Suflur Paste, £19

    Malin-Goetz-Sulfur-Paste

    With 10% Sulfur to actively treat spots and zinc oxide to reduce scarring, the targeted paste will help you clear any breakouts.

    Simply apply onto clean skin with the tip of a cotton bud and leave on until the paste has hardened (ideally whilst you sleep). You can then simply rinse it off to reveal a clearer complexion. 

Main image: Getty

