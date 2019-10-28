Skin pastes are the latest beauty buzz to hit our skincare routines

If the transition into winter is leaving your skin drier than normal and pollution is dulling your complexion (despite your rigorous cleansing routine), there are products that can help you out instantly.

Skin pastes are quick fixes for when your complexion needs that extra bit of care. They aren’t meant to replace products from your daily skin care routine and there’s no need to use them every day. Similar to the idea of multi-masking, they can be used simultaneously on various areas of the face.