Dermatologists agree, this is the ultimate winter skincare routine

Keeping an eye on your ingredient lists can help when knowing whether a product is really suitable for both your skin type, and the season in which you’re using it.

“Ingredients your skin craves in winter include nourishing omegas 3 and 6, ceramides, rosehip and squalene” says Mark Curry, co-founder of The INKEY List.

But you don’t need a degree in Chemistry in order to figure out which winter skincare products are right for you.

“The focus should be on the prevention of dehydration” says consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk. “You can do this simply by using a mild cleanser, a hydrating serum and then frequently layering a moisturiser on top.”