Skincare gift sets are the perfect present for a friend, a co-worker or… you know, to simply treat yourself to. Here you’ll find our edit of 2019’s best skincare gift sets, whoever you’re buying for. 

We can’t believe we’re saying it either but Christmas is just around the corner. The shops are filled with gifts galore and we’re starting to freak out about how we’ll get our presents back on that hell-ish journey home. But whether you’ve started Christmas shopping yet or not, don’t stress – because we’ve hand picked some great gift ideas for you.

No matter who you’re buying for, everyone enjoys the gift of great skin. Whether it’s your skincare-obsessed sister or your hard-to-buy-for aunt, a luxurious skin treat never goes unwanted.

The best skincare gift sets for Christmas 2019

But if you can’t face the thought of actually going out Christmas shopping, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated the very best skincare gift sets on offer this year – right down to who you should gift them to. So sit back, scroll through and thank us later, because this is about to be the easiest Christmas shopping experience you’ve ever had. 

  • Best for: the (sk)influencer

    Perfect for the friend who likes to showcase their skincare routines on instagram, this cult skincare kit comes complete with a rose quartz gua sha. Dreamy. 

    £48 at SpaceNK

  • Best for: the new mum

    New mums deserve the gift of a good night’s sleep. Thankfully, that’s made easier with this REN Clean Skincare Beauty Sleep Booster.


    £22 at Liberty London

  • Best for: your hard-to-buy colleague

    They’ll think you’ve spent a fortune and feel fancy with their Susanne Kaufmann and Aromatherapy Associates goodies. Major brownie points for you. 

    £14 at Liberty London

  • Best for: your teenage cousin

    Remember when you were a teenager and bath and body gift sets were the lamest thing to receive? Not anymore. This Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum set would make anyone’s day.  

    £36 at Harvey Nichols

  • Best for: Tilbury lovers

    We all know someone who is obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury. This trio of Magic Skin goodies will make their Christmas. 

    £55 at Cult Beauty

  • Best for: your skincare-scrimping dad

    A starter skincare set might seem like a boring gift - but just you wait. His night-time skincare routine is about to get a whole lot more attention, guaranteed with Kiehl’s Men’s Starter Kit.

    £39.50 at Kiehl's

  • Best for: exfoliating enthusiasts

    Perfect for the friend who’s never without their PIXI Glow Tonic (we all have one) – Pixi Best of Tonics is a trio of exfoliators and the perfect skin treat. 

    £20 at Cult Beauty

  • Best for: your sister-in-law

    Want to impress your sister-in-law but not spend an absolute fortune? This Jo Malone London cracker is the ideal gift. She will love you forever (and persuade your sibling to buy you great gifts forever more). 

    £32 at Harvey Nichols

  • Best for: frequent flyers

    Worth £88, Omorovicza’s Carry-on Travel Bag hand-luggage friendly kit contains everything they’ll need to cleanse, mask, moisturise and even mist.

    £55 at Cult Beauty

  • Best for: um, you

    Unless you’re the most generous person ever (in which case, let’s be friends?) La Mer The Crème De La Mer Duet is maybe the best skincare gift for you. Go on, you deserve it. 

    £254 at SpaceNK

  • Best for: treating your mum

    If your mum is a skincare enthusiast, she’ll adore this Votary Darlings Boxed Set. Containing the brand’s best-selling Rose Geranium and Apricot Cleansing Oil, Super Seed Facial Oil, Intense Night Oil, Intense Eye Oil plus a white cotton drawstring bag to house everything in – it’s all she’ll need for an ultra-luxurious skin routine. 

    £105 at SpaceNK

  • Best for: Elemis superfans

    Elemis superfans are the real deal. Whether it’s your mum, your auntie or your grandma – they’ll love this Superfood Skin Feast set. 

    £55 at Harvey Nichols

