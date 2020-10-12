Beauty

Best pumpkin skincare products for glowy, brighter skin

The fruit – which isn’t just good for carving during Halloween – also has surprising skincare benefits.

When you think of pumpkins you no doubt automatically associate them with Halloween.

Whether it’s drinking pumpkin spice lattes, making a pie or carving faces into them, it’s probably not something you’d ever think would make the ingredients list of a skincare product.

But, actually, pumpkin is very beneficial when it comes to your skin and is something that’s becoming more and more popular in products.

Pumpkin skin is rich in vitamins A, B2, B2 and C, and it’s packed with both omega 3 and 6, as well as potassium, magnesium and zinc. It can also help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, inflammation and acne.

And if that’s not enough, pumpkin enzymes can also be used as a way to gently exfoliate skin as an alternative to both AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acid).

“Enzymes work by speeding up chemical reactions without consuming the enzymes themselves,” explains Kate Bancroft, Nurse Manager at Face The Future.

“Fruit enzymes offer a much gentler alternative to traditional exfoliation methods, like scrubs or acids.”

Where AHAs work by dissolving bonds holding the dead skin cells together on the surface, fruit enzymes are proteins that break down other proteins on skin, including those that keep the outer layers of dead skin attached.

In short, the addition of fruit enzymes in your routine two or three times a week will help gently polish away dead cells on the surface to unveil a fresh, glowing, more radiant skin.

You may also like

How often should you exfoliate your face? Plus the best face scrubs to try for your skin

“Pumpkin enzymes tend to be much gentler than AHAs or BHAs so can be beneficial to those with more sensitive skin,” says Kate.

“You may notice a mild tingling with pumpkin enzymes, and if your skin is especially reactive, be cautious of incorporating them and always do a patch test as a precaution,” she adds.

So if you’re not a fan of a more traditional acid, try using pumpkin enzymes as a way to help get your skin glowing. Here are a few of our favourite pumpkin-infused products…

You may also like

6 products for a subtlety spooky make-up look this Halloween

The best pumpkin-based skincare 

You may also like

Exfoliating acids: how to add AHA’s safely to your skincare routine

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands