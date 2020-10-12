But, actually, pumpkin is very beneficial when it comes to your skin and is something that’s becoming more and more popular in products.

Pumpkin skin is rich in vitamins A, B2, B2 and C, and it’s packed with both omega 3 and 6, as well as potassium, magnesium and zinc. It can also help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, inflammation and acne.

And if that’s not enough, pumpkin enzymes can also be used as a way to gently exfoliate skin as an alternative to both AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acid).