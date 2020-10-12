Best pumpkin skincare products for glowy, brighter skin
The fruit – which isn’t just good for carving during Halloween – also has surprising skincare benefits.
When you think of pumpkins you no doubt automatically associate them with Halloween.
Whether it’s drinking pumpkin spice lattes, making a pie or carving faces into them, it’s probably not something you’d ever think would make the ingredients list of a skincare product.
But, actually, pumpkin is very beneficial when it comes to your skin and is something that’s becoming more and more popular in products.
Pumpkin skin is rich in vitamins A, B2, B2 and C, and it’s packed with both omega 3 and 6, as well as potassium, magnesium and zinc. It can also help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, inflammation and acne.
And if that’s not enough, pumpkin enzymes can also be used as a way to gently exfoliate skin as an alternative to both AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acid).
“Enzymes work by speeding up chemical reactions without consuming the enzymes themselves,” explains Kate Bancroft, Nurse Manager at Face The Future.
“Fruit enzymes offer a much gentler alternative to traditional exfoliation methods, like scrubs or acids.”
Where AHAs work by dissolving bonds holding the dead skin cells together on the surface, fruit enzymes are proteins that break down other proteins on skin, including those that keep the outer layers of dead skin attached.
In short, the addition of fruit enzymes in your routine two or three times a week will help gently polish away dead cells on the surface to unveil a fresh, glowing, more radiant skin.
“Pumpkin enzymes tend to be much gentler than AHAs or BHAs so can be beneficial to those with more sensitive skin,” says Kate.
“You may notice a mild tingling with pumpkin enzymes, and if your skin is especially reactive, be cautious of incorporating them and always do a patch test as a precaution,” she adds.
So if you’re not a fan of a more traditional acid, try using pumpkin enzymes as a way to help get your skin glowing. Here are a few of our favourite pumpkin-infused products…
The best pumpkin-based skincare
Frances Prescot Tri-Balm
Not only is this solid cleanser perfect for short-haul travel, but it also cleanses, exfoliates and moisturises in one easy-to-use stick format.
Glo Skin Beauty Pumpkin Enzyme Scrub
A gentle blend of both physical and enzymatic exfoliators that works to help breakdown dull, rough skin without causing irritation.
Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel
Formulated with a potent blend of natural ingredients, this cult cleanser is well loved – and for good reason. It gently resurfaces skin and purges pores while dissolving make-up and SPF. It’s suitable for all skin types, too.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Perfect for congested skin types, this triple action mask sloughs away dead surface cells for a fresher, more radiant complexion while microdermabrasion crystals help polish and rejuvenate the appearance.
Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
A clarifying mask that incorporates a combination of pumpkin enzymes to exfoliate, hydrate and brighten skin, apricot seed powder to smooth skin, and oat kernel protein that acts as an anti-irritant and has anti-inflammatory benefits.
Too Cool for School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack
An intensive treatment for dull, lacklustre skin that works while you sleep. It helps plump and hydrate skin, while helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Main image: courtesy of brands