These are the autumn skincare swaps to make for glowing skin

Given summer is mostly about keeping sweat and oil at bay while still maintaining glowing skin (the struggle is real), the arrival of autumn means it’s common for our skin to start playing up. With the colder climes come chapped lips, red noses and dry patches, not to mention the lack of glow as our SAD kicks in and we struggle to get up in the mornings.

While ‘switching up your skincare for every season’ sounds like a faff – it’s actually really helpful when it comes to tackling environmental aggressors head on. But don’t worry, you don’t need to go out and completely overhaul your skincare routine with a bunch of expensive autumn-specific products. Instead, it’s about using certain products (that you probably already own) a little more, while laying off others your skin might not be craving as much right now.