Why I love it: Admittedly, this is one eye-wateringly expensive eye cream, but it’s just so good, I can’t get enough of it. While nothing can be done about my hereditary dark circles, the caffeine and ginseng in this formula do brighten the area as much as possible. And if you look extra closely at the cream itself, it looks slightly iridescent, which helps to reflect light when on the skin.

How I use it: Given it is so pricey, I try to ration my use, so I use only a single pump and split it between both eyes. I rub gently between my two ring fingers and then pat onto the eye area, following the orbital bone that rings the eye area.

Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, £60