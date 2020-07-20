After years of trial and error, beauty director Shannon Peter has finally nailed the perfect skincare routine for her combination skin. Here’s every product she uses, day and night.
As a beauty director, it’s my job to interrogate every skincare product that passes the
Of course, the nature of the job means that I’m constantly trying out new products to cherry pick the ones that are worthy of featuring on this very website, but it’s this routine that I always come back to. My old faithful cleansers, serums, moisturisers and SPFs that always seem to leave my skin gleaming.
One thing to note, however, is that when it comes to skincare, everything is personal. The skincare routine I’ve carefully curated suits my combination skin: it balances my oily T-zone, nourishes my dry cheeks and stops my skin slipping into dull territory. If your skin sounds similar, then I’d definitely recommend you check these products out for yourself.
So, here it is. My morning and evening skincare routine in all its glory.
My AM skincare routine for combination skin
Elemis Pro Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser
Why I love it: The first thing I do in the morning is give my skin a light cleanse. Considering my cheeks are often both dry and dehydrated, this gel-cream hybrid is perfect for lifting away dirt without completely stripping my skin of it’s minimal natural moisture.
How I use it: I take around three pumps and massage it into damp skin until it forms a light froth. Then I splash warm water onto my face to rinse it off.
Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Why I love it: Admittedly, this is one eye-wateringly expensive eye cream, but it’s just so good, I can’t get enough of it. While nothing can be done about my hereditary dark circles, the caffeine and ginseng in this formula do brighten the area as much as possible. And if you look extra closely at the cream itself, it looks slightly iridescent, which helps to reflect light when on the skin.
How I use it: Given it is so pricey, I try to ration my use, so I use only a single pump and split it between both eyes. I rub gently between my two ring fingers and then pat onto the eye area, following the orbital bone that rings the eye area.
Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, £60
Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer
Why I love it: Yes, it’s very, very expensive, but there’s just something about this moisturiser I can’t get enough of. It contains algae extracts to firm skin and papaya enzymes to ever so gently exfoliate, and as for adding glow to the complexion? It well and truly delivers. The new golden-hued version is incredible, too.
How I use it: You don’t need much. I take a single pump and pat into the skin, focusing on the cheeks and chin where my skin tends to be drier.
Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £140
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ Sun Cream
Why I love it: You don’t need me to tell you: SPF is a non-negotiable, and this one makes applying it feel less of a chore. It’s super runny, so you have to move quick, but given it’s so thin, it’s barely noticeable once it’s on the skin.
How I use it: I squeeze around a 20p sized pool onto my fingertips and sweep across the face. The idea is to cover the top of the skin, rather than massaging it in.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ Sun Cream, £17.50
My PM skincare routine for combination skin
Clinique Take The Day Off Balm
Why I love it: The evenings call for a more militant approach to cleansing, which is why I always double cleanse my face, whether I’m wearing make-up or not. The first cleanse is vital for melting SPF, while the second lifts off any residual dirt clinging to pores. This buttery balm from Clinique is divine. It peels away make-up, breaks down mascara and leaves skin feeling just as nourished as it is clean. I recommend it to everyone who’ll listen.
How I use it: I scoop out a fingertip-sized blob and massage it into the skin, focusing on the areas covered by more stubborn make-up, like my brows and lashes. Then I use a muslin cloth and warm water to gently wipe it off.
Elemis Pro Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser
Why I love it: For the second cleanse, I simply want something that leaves the skin feeling fresh, so the Elemis cleanser I use every morning works perfectly.
How I use it: The same way as I do in the morning: I take around three pumps and massage it into damp skin until it forms a light froth. Then I splash warm water onto my face to rinse it off.
La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum
Why I love it: Like most beauty journalists, I love retinol. It’s the best thing for improving skin tone, firmness and clarity. The problem is, it’s so powerful, it can lead to skin irritation and flakiness. This one is different. It contains niacinamide to soothe the skin, as well as glycerin to replenish moisture. I’ve been using it for months and I haven’t experienced any unwanted side effects.
How I use it: I drop a vial-full onto my fingertips and gently pat all over the face, avoiding the eye area.
Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Why I love it: So brilliant, I use this eye cream every evening as well.
How I use it: Just like in the morning, I take a single pump and gently pat around the orbital bone that circles the eye.
Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, £60
Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream
Why I love it: I’m borderline obsessed with my skin barrier. If you don’t know, it’s the top layer of skin that keeps moisture in, and potential aggressors out, and keeping it strong is vital for skin health. The ingredients best suited to this job are ceramides, which are lipids that help to fill in the gaps between skin cells. You’ll find in abundance in this cream, which leaves skin feeling really nourished, but not even a tiny bit greasy.
How I use it: I take a fingertip-sized scoop and rub into the entire face.
Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream, £69
Images: Shannon Peter / courtesy of brands.