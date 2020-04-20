Dealing with a skin condition can be difficult, particularly when it comes to knowing how best to approach it with your skincare regime. When rosacea and skin positivity campaigner Lex Gillies turned 21, she was diagnosed with rosacea. A common, inflammatory skin condition, rosacea can affect skin in several ways, including redness, flushing, spots that look similar to acne and sensitive skin.

The range in symptoms can make it harder to treat but over time. Noting stress as her biggest trigger, closely followed by sunlight, Gillies has developed a skincare regime that is all about soothing and cooling irritated skin. “I try to keep things very simple, with tried and tested products I know that my skin loves,” says Gillies.