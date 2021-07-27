Struggling to unwind at night? Here, we round up 10 products that can help encourage a better night’s sleep.
Whether you’ve thrown yourself into normal life with a busy social schedule, find yourself slowly easing into meeting friends or prefer to stay at home for a little while longer, you may still find yourself tossing and turning in bed come nighttime.
A lot of us are still struggling with our sleep. In fact, the NHS states that “one in three of us suffer from poor sleep, with computers and taking work home often blamed”. And considering a large percentage of us are still working from home, the latter is somewhat unavoidable right now.
You may also like
Staying up late? This is what lack of sleep is doing to your skin
As the years have gone on, we’ve finally woken up (sorry) to the importance of a good night’s sleep. Regular poor sleep can put you at risk of serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, says the NHS.
It can also affect your mood greatly, too. A new study has found that a lack of good sleep can leave us with negative emotions, such as anger, loneliness, frustration, irritability and nervousness. So, it’s fair to say that getting quality sleep is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the best beauty products to help support a better night’s sleep. Of course, they won’t be miracle cures and won’t fix deeper issues at the root of your sleep problems, such as stress or anxiety, but they can encourage you to unwind before trying to sleep.
Best beauty products to support a good night’s sleep
Slumber Beauty Sleep Shower Mist
One easy way to unwind and prepare yourself for sleep is a nice warm shower. Kick yours up a notch with this clever “shower mist”. Simply place a few scoops of these salts in the corner of your shower. As the water hits it, it releases notes of lavender and geranium, turning your bathroom into a soothing sanctuary.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle
Hinted in its name, Aromatherapy Associates’s products are all about unwinding – and this candle is no exception. It’s formulated with the equivalent of two 10ml bottles of essential oils, including vetivert, chamomile and sandalwood extracts. Plus, it has an unbleached cotton wick and soy wax, making it the perfect candle to light in your bedroom. Just make sure you extinguish the flame before you sleep.
Shop Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle at lookfantastic, £48
Rituals The Ritual of Jing d'Interieur Parfum
If you don’t have the right space for a candle or worry you’ll fall asleep, opt for a room spray instead. This clever Rituals formula is scented with lotus and jujbe to create a soothing atmosphere. Spray it around the room and take a few deep breaths.
Shop Rituals The Ritual of Jing d’Interieur Parfum at lookfantastic, £25.90
Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool
A facial massage is one of the best things you can do to ease away any tension you hold in your face. Gua sha has been used in Chinese holistic health for over 4,000 years and this rose quartz gua sha has a cooling effect to soothe inflammation. It also promotes blood flow, reduces puffiness, sculpts facial muscles and promotes elasticity. It’s particularly great if you grind your teeth and hold a lot of tension in your jaw and eyebrows.
Shop Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool at Pink Moon, $35 (around £25.38)
The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane
Before using any type of facial tool, like a gua sha, it’s important you use a face oil first, like The Ordinary’s squalane formula. This will prevent friction and dragging on the skin and give your gua sha some slip. Plus, squalane is super hydrating, meaning skin will be left feeling plump.
Shop The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane at Cult Beauty, £5.50
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
If you feel like your skin is particularly dry or tight, an overnight face mask can work wonders. This formula contains hydrating heroes such as squalane, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and betaine. It also has antioxidant-rich superberries to protect your skin against environmental aggressors. Apply it to cleansed skin before bed and let it do the hard work while you sleep.
Shop Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask at Cult Beauty, £42
Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded
There are different chakras for different purposes but one worth tapping into before sleeping is the root chakra. This is the centre where we ground ourselves for a feeling of security and awareness – and Aveda has created a body mist to help. Spray it around you and put on a soothing meditation for 10 minutes.
Shop Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded at Liberty London, £30
Votary Pillow Spray - Lavender and Chamomile
There’s no better feeling than when your head hits the pillow – well, unless it has been sprayed with this dreamy mist. Votary’s pillow spray is formulated with lavender and chamomile, two ingredients known for their soothing abilities.
Shop Votary Pillow Spray - Lavender and Chamomile at Cult Beauty, £35
This Works Sleep Plus Hair Elixir
This Works has create a two-in-one formula that not only hydrates and treats hair but also contains a gorgeous scent to help you sleep. It’s formula with a blend of botanical oils, such as argan, jojoba and baobab, to enhance shine.
Shop This Works Sleep Plus Hair Elixir at lookfantastic, £27
Spacemasks
One of our favourite products to use before sleeping, these clever eye masks are self-heating. Simply place the elastic loops around your ears while the heat and notes of jasmine help lull you into a deep sleep.
Main image: brands