Whether you’ve thrown yourself into normal life with a busy social schedule, find yourself slowly easing into meeting friends or prefer to stay at home for a little while longer, you may still find yourself tossing and turning in bed come nighttime. A lot of us are still struggling with our sleep. In fact, the NHS states that “one in three of us suffer from poor sleep, with computers and taking work home often blamed”. And considering a large percentage of us are still working from home, the latter is somewhat unavoidable right now.

As the years have gone on, we’ve finally woken up (sorry) to the importance of a good night’s sleep. Regular poor sleep can put you at risk of serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, says the NHS. It can also affect your mood greatly, too. A new study has found that a lack of good sleep can leave us with negative emotions, such as anger, loneliness, frustration, irritability and nervousness. So, it’s fair to say that getting quality sleep is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best beauty products to help support a better night’s sleep. Of course, they won’t be miracle cures and won’t fix deeper issues at the root of your sleep problems, such as stress or anxiety, but they can encourage you to unwind before trying to sleep.

Best beauty products to support a good night’s sleep

