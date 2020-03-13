A few years ago, I used to be an anxious flyer. I would grip onto the armrest during take-off and once we were in the air, I swept this rollerball all over my neck, wrists and behind my ears, inhaling deeply until I managed to fall asleep for the flight.

Once I found the rollerball in my drawer, I rolled the cooling silver ball along the same spots. I got back into bed, inhaled deeply and before I knew it, it was morning and I’d woken up from a decent night’s sleep. Of course, that’s not to say this is the magic cure for sleeping. I need to cut down on my Netflix viewing and should make more of an effort to lessen screen time on my phone. But this rollerball definitely helps.