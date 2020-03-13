Don't sleep on this product our senior beauty writer can’t go without
- Hanna Ibraheem
Stylist’s Hanna Ibraheem has always struggled with her sleep – but one product has been proven to help her nod off a bit quicker…
My sleeping habits are pretty awful. Despite being well aware of the minutes ticking closer to 10.30pm (the time I should be tucked up in bed and nodding off), I select the next episode of whichever Netflix show I’m currently binge-watching and strap in for another 50 minutes.
Once I’ve completed my skincare routine, brushed my teeth and gotten into bed, I’ll waste even more time exercising my fingers with a scrolling session through Instagram. By the time I’m done, my mind is well and truly awake.
Even on occasions where I do manage to nod off quickly, I find myself waking up, checking I’ve set my alarm properly, counting how many hours/minutes/seconds I have left until my alarm will go off and working myself into a bit of a frenzy.
One evening, I felt particularly stressed out. I’d gotten home from an event late, had an early start the next day and couldn’t sleep. So, I decided to try using the one product that always helps me fall asleep on planes: this works’ Deep Sleep Breathe In Rollerball, £18.
A few years ago, I used to be an anxious flyer. I would grip onto the armrest during take-off and once we were in the air, I swept this rollerball all over my neck, wrists and behind my ears, inhaling deeply until I managed to fall asleep for the flight.
Once I found the rollerball in my drawer, I rolled the cooling silver ball along the same spots. I got back into bed, inhaled deeply and before I knew it, it was morning and I’d woken up from a decent night’s sleep. Of course, that’s not to say this is the magic cure for sleeping. I need to cut down on my Netflix viewing and should make more of an effort to lessen screen time on my phone. But this rollerball definitely helps.
The formula contains lavender, vetivert and patchouli; three ingredients that are known for their calming and stress-relieving properties. But it goes without saying that this product may not be a solution for everyone that struggles with their sleep.
The NHS states that issues around sleep could be due to a range of issues, from stress, anxiety or depression to noise, alcohol or an uncomfortable bed. But for me, for now, I’ve managed to find better sleep at the end of each rollerball swipe.
