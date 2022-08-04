9 best solid fragrances to travel with this summer

Beauty

When it comes to fragrances, we’re truly spoilt for choice – there’s everything from sweet florals to woody ouds and so much more. A few months ago, I stood waiting in an airport security line with an arm of overflowing liquids – all of which I hoped security would turn a blind eye to. Sadly, I had to part ways with a few of my favourite products, including one of my favourite summer scents.

Reflecting on the situation, I realised I needed to cut down on liquid items in the future and choose compact sizing – that’s when I was introduced to the wonders of solid fragrances. While rollerballs and travel-sized fragrances already exist, having a fragrance in solid form means not having to worry about making space in your carry-on luggage or wondering about any accidental spillage in your new bag.

And with summer in full swing, it’s another opportunity to create new memories with our favourite signature scents.

Keep scrolling for our round-up of the best solid fragrances. 

  • Glossier You Solid

    Glossier’s cult classic fragrance ‘You’ now comes in a travel-friendly solid form with refillable packaging. The floral musky scent that smells different on each person is softer and more intimate than its liquid counterpart. The alcohol-free formula gently melts into the skin and unveils the familiar scent that many know and love. 

    Shop Glossier You Solid at Glossier, £24 

  • Lush Rose Jam Solid Perfume

    Lush’s solid fragrances come in twelve different scents with several also available in liquid form including Rose Jam, a rose, geranium and lemon-scented fragrance. Simply warm the solid formula on your fingertips and swipe across your pulse points with your chosen scent.

    Shop Lush Rose Jam Solid Perfume at Lush, £10  

  • Givenchy Irresistible Solid Perfume

    Givenchy has created the perfect contrast between floral and woody with this lipstick-sized solid perfume. It’s perfect for on-the-go and top-ups for last-minute plans.

    Shop Givenchy Irresistible Solid Perfume at Givenchy, £31.50  

  • Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'eau Solid Perfume

    If florals are your thing then Diptyque’s L’Ombre Dans L’eau solid fragrance will pique your interests with its rich floral and rose notes. Formulated with an alcohol-free wax for a long-lasting scent that follows you all day long. 

    Shop Diptyque L’Ombre Dans L’eau Solid Perfume at Space NK, £48 

