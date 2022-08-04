All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
When it comes to fragrances, we’re truly spoilt for choice – there’s everything from sweet florals to woody ouds and so much more. A few months ago, I stood waiting in an airport security line with an arm of overflowing liquids – all of which I hoped security would turn a blind eye to. Sadly, I had to part ways with a few of my favourite products, including one of my favourite summer scents.
Reflecting on the situation, I realised I needed to cut down on liquid items in the future and choose compact sizing – that’s when I was introduced to the wonders of solid fragrances. While rollerballs and travel-sized fragrances already exist, having a fragrance in solid form means not having to worry about making space in your carry-on luggage or wondering about any accidental spillage in your new bag.
And with summer in full swing, it’s another opportunity to create new memories with our favourite signature scents.
Keep scrolling for our round-up of the best solid fragrances.
Glossier You Solid
Glossier’s cult classic fragrance ‘You’ now comes in a travel-friendly solid form with refillable packaging. The floral musky scent that smells different on each person is softer and more intimate than its liquid counterpart. The alcohol-free formula gently melts into the skin and unveils the familiar scent that many know and love.
Lush Rose Jam Solid Perfume
Lush’s solid fragrances come in twelve different scents with several also available in liquid form including Rose Jam, a rose, geranium and lemon-scented fragrance. Simply warm the solid formula on your fingertips and swipe across your pulse points with your chosen scent.
Givenchy Irresistible Solid Perfume
Givenchy has created the perfect contrast between floral and woody with this lipstick-sized solid perfume. It’s perfect for on-the-go and top-ups for last-minute plans.
Shop Givenchy Irresistible Solid Perfume at Givenchy, £31.50
Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'eau Solid Perfume
If florals are your thing then Diptyque’s L’Ombre Dans L’eau solid fragrance will pique your interests with its rich floral and rose notes. Formulated with an alcohol-free wax for a long-lasting scent that follows you all day long.
Shop Diptyque L’Ombre Dans L’eau Solid Perfume at Space NK, £48
Yardley London English Lavender Cologne Stick
This fresh lavender-scented fragrance truly is a soother on a stick for long-lasting wear.
Shop Yardley London English Lavender Cologne Stick at Yardley London, £4.99
Jo Malone Solid The Refreshing Solid Scent Pair
What could be better than one fragrance? A pair! Jo Malone has created a complimentary duo bursting with salty and fruity notes. If you’ve ever been curious to try fragrance layering then this pairing could be a great first step.
Shop Jo Malone Solid The Refreshing Solid Scent Pair at Jo Malone, £66
Givenchy L'Interdit Solid Perfume
Formulated with floral woody top notes, Givenchy has created another truly irresistible solid fragrance that easily pairs with your favourite non-solid scents.
Crabtree & Evelyn Femme De Force Solid Perfume
Crabtree & Evelyn’s rose-scented fragrance is bursting with citrusy and spicy notes that linger all day. The solid stick melts smoothly onto the skin and even leaves a small radiant glow.
Shop Crabtree & Evelyn Femme De Force Solid Perfume at Crabtree & Evelyn, £22.50
Lush Sun Solid Perfume
This scent is the epitome of summer with its strong orange vibrancy both in look and smell. The vegan formula provides a sunny warmth that remains all day.
Images courtesy of brands