When it comes to fragrances, we’re truly spoilt for choice – there’s everything from sweet florals to woody ouds and so much more. A few months ago, I stood waiting in an airport security line with an arm of overflowing liquids – all of which I hoped security would turn a blind eye to. Sadly, I had to part ways with a few of my favourite products, including one of my favourite summer scents.

Reflecting on the situation, I realised I needed to cut down on liquid items in the future and choose compact sizing – that’s when I was introduced to the wonders of solid fragrances. While rollerballs and travel-sized fragrances already exist, having a fragrance in solid form means not having to worry about making space in your carry-on luggage or wondering about any accidental spillage in your new bag.

And with summer in full swing, it’s another opportunity to create new memories with our favourite signature scents.

Keep scrolling for our round-up of the best solid fragrances.