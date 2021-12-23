9 spa breaks in the UK to book in January 2022 for the best beauty treatments
Beat the January blues and enjoy some well-deserved ‘me’ time with an overnight stay at one of these indulgent spas and retreats across the UK.
For many of us, January isn’t the easiest of months. It’s cold, it’s dark, we’re back at work, and with Christmas over and spring still months away, things can feel a bit bleak.
Having something to look forward to when the new year rolls around can help us feel more positive, and what better way to kick off 2022 than with a luxurious spa break? After a turbulent couple of years thanks to Covid-19, now more than ever we deserve to treat ourselves to some TLC so we can start the new year feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
From luxurious urban escapes in the city to cosy, rustic retreats, we’ve rounded up our favourite spa hotels and retreats across the country (and the best treatments to get while you’re there) so you can get the ‘me’ time you deserve ahead of a busy new year.
The Spa at Carden, Cheshire
Named the best new spa at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2020, the recently refurbished Spa at Carden, tucked away in the Cheshire countryside, boasts one of the largest spa gardens in the UK. Frequented by local footballers and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire stars, you can expect a taste of glitz and glamour.
Its facilities include an outdoor vitality pool, hot tubs and a sauna with panoramic views of the gardens, as well as a series of indoor pools, thermal facilities and a whole host of pampering treatments.
Signature treatment: Luxury Face and Body Experience (£155) This treatment includes a radiance-boosting facial to enhance your complexion and a deep pressure massage for ultimate relaxation to leave you with a renewed sense of wellbeing.
Bulgari Spa, London
If you’re looking for an opulent spa break in the city, the spa beneath the five-star Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge won’t disappoint. One of central London’s largest spas, it’s the ideal space to escape the stresses of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity without having to travel far.
Take advantage of the 25-metre pool before sampling one of the spa’s many treatments. There are 11 private treatment rooms, one double spa suite, complete with its own steam room, and a fitness area with personal training if you’re feeling active.
Signature treatment: Personalised facial (From £140). Enjoy a detailed consultation and in-depth skin analysis before a 60-minute facial tailored specifically to you. Expect cleaning, exfoliating, steam and extraction followed by a massage and mask.
Burley Manor, New Forest
Head to Burley Manor, a charming old manor house in the heart of the New Forest, for the ultimate country escape. The space has a decidedly Mediterranean feel, from the restaurant and decor down to the blissful Temple Spa. Here you can choose from a long list of treatments from body scrubs and wraps to aromatherapy massages. There’s even a champagne-and-truffles facial – we’re not sure exactly what it involves but it sounds fancy!
Dog owners will be thrilled to know that the hotel is pet-friendly so you can take your pooch with you for a weekend of R&R.
Signature treatment: Rocks of the Mediterranean massage (£85). A popular thermal stone massage that uses warm basalt stones to gently massage the body from head to toe. It works by locating your energy points and rebalancing them to leave your muscles feeling utterly relaxed and refreshed.
Sequoia Spa, Hertfordshire
Although just a 40-minute drive from London, you’ll feel like you’re deep in the British countryside at The Grove Hotel’s award-winning Sequoia Spa.
Take a dip in the beautiful black mosaic-tiled pool and unwind in the jacuzzi and steam room before heading into one of the tranquil candlelit treatment rooms for a hot stone massage. Bliss.
Afterwards, treat yourself to dinner at one of The Grove’s restaurants where you can opt for an informal pizza feast or enjoy a lavish buffet, depending on how fancy you’re feeling.
Signature treatment: Diamond Cocoon Facial (from £180). This facial incorporates a prebiotic deep-cleansing ritual and an oxygenating facial massage using white jade massage tools to help smooth skin texture, define facial contours and leave your skin looking brighter.
The Grand Hotel and Spa, York
Just moments from York city centre, this historic hotel, which was once the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway, offers impressive Edwardian architecture and breathtaking views of York Minster.
Once you’ve got over the stunning surroundings, head downstairs into the atmospheric spa and make the mosts of all the top-class facilities. Its offering is seriously impressive – there’s a swimming pool, a spa whirlpool, an aromatic steam room and a Nordic dry sauna.
Signature treatment: Hot Oil Scalp Massage (£25). A short, sweet and budget-friendly treatment that includes pressure point techniques and tension-busting movements to leave you feeling totally zen.
St Michaels Hotel & Spa, Falmouth
This impressive Cornish spa hotel, which relaunched in September 2019 after a £50m transformation, certainly makes the most of its setting by the beach. Beyond the sea-view balcony rooms and local seafood, the spa boasts a huge hydrotherapy pool, 21 massage stations, a herbal Finnish sauna and a Cornish sea salt steam room. Aside from the extensive range of spa treatments on offer, you also have the option of kickstarting your day with sunrise yoga or trying your hand at paddleboard fitness.
Signature treatment: Ishga Seaweed Wrap (£75). A 60-minute treatment involves a Hebridean sea salt and oil scrub and seaweed body wrap to eliminate toxins, boost energy and improve skin tone.
Wynyard Hall, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham
Housed in a former boathouse with 150 acres of luscious parkland, follies and enchanting views across the lake, Wynyard Hall offers a range of ESPA treatments including facials, body treatments and immersive massages, as well as manicures, pedicures and lash extensions for some extra pampering.
Signature treatment: ESPA Inner Calm Massage (from £65). Quieten your mind and release tension with this holistic, restorative experience which includes breathwork, a full-body aromatherapy massage and a scalp massage with rose quartz crystals.
The Ned, London
With opulent interiors, plus a swimming pool, sauna and steam room, The Ned Hotel’s basement spa, hidden beneath London’s financial district, is the perfect place to recharge your batteries and indulge in some ‘me’ time.
Alongside the extensive list of relaxing Cowshed treatments, there’s a Cheeky nail bar, a Miguel Perez hair salon and a Trish McEvoy shop, where you can get a makeover or even have a make-up lesson if you so wish. That’s not to mention the 20-metre indoor pool, the traditional Moroccan hammam or the heated rooftop pool with stunning views of St Paul’s. Impressive stuff.
Signature treatment: Cowshed Signature Facial (£60). This treatment involves cleansing, steaming, exfoliating and extracting, plus a soothing face, neck and shoulder massage.
The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
This iconic Edinburgh hotel, where the likes of Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor and the Queen Mother have all stayed, is the picture of luxury and opulence – and its spa doesn’t disappoint on that front either.
The basement spa might be small but it’s perfectly formed with five treatment rooms, a candlelit relaxation suite, a Turkish steam room and a 15-metre swimming pool. Treatment-wise, there’s everything from Swedish massages and salt scrubs to eyelash tinting and deluxe pedicures.
Signature treatment: Forte Face & Body Ritual (£165). Following a relaxing foot soak, enjoy a full-body scrub, a full-body massage using Sicilian oils and a rich herbal body mask. The treatment is completed with a luxurious facial to leave your skin radiant and luminous.
Images: courtesy of the hotels mentioned