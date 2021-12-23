For many of us, January isn’t the easiest of months. It’s cold, it’s dark, we’re back at work, and with Christmas over and spring still months away, things can feel a bit bleak.

Having something to look forward to when the new year rolls around can help us feel more positive, and what better way to kick off 2022 than with a luxurious spa break? After a turbulent couple of years thanks to Covid-19, now more than ever we deserve to treat ourselves to some TLC so we can start the new year feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.