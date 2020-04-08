Whether you need a new beach SPF go to, or want some light SPF protection for the winter, it’s worth getting your head round the best SPFs on the market for all year round.

Not sure what SPF to use? Keep scrolling for the best sunscreens that’ll work effectively across the entire year.

You may also like Is the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser enough?

Best Daily SPF: Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Day Screen SPF 50

Nothing makes you skip SPF faster than a sudden outbreak of grey skies and torrential rains. But regardless of the somewhat fluctuating weather us Brits have to deal with, daily SPF should be the top of your skincare arsenal. Smooth on this absorbent, oil-free liquid for a thin layer of daily SPF protection. It easily sits underneath your makeup or works just as well as a finishing touch to your skincare routine. Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Day Screen SPF 50, £32.50

Best Beach SPF: Avène Eau Thermale Very High Protection Spray SPF 50

Avene’s thermal water-based SPF is designed to be sprayed all over your body, leaving a lightweight but powerful mist of SPF50 to protect you from the sun without the chalky finish. Avène Eau Thermale Very High Protection Spray SPF 50, £13.33

Best Waterproof SPF: Shiseido WetForce Expert Sun Protection Lotion SPF 50+

Especially helpful for when you’re so hot you can feel the sweat dripping down your back, Shiseido’s clever WetForce technology means the lotion’s UV protection is actually enhanced when it comes into contact with water and perspiration. Shiseido WetForce Expert Sun Protection Lotion SPF 50+, £35

Best Body SPF: Institut Esthederm Adaptasun Protective Silky Body Mist

This mist uses patented technology to protect against UVB, UVA, visible light, infrared rays and pollution through stimulating skin cells to strengthen themselves, while encouraging melanin distribution for a faster tan. Institut Esthederm Adaptasun Protective Silky Body Mist, £39

Best Face SPF: Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF 50 Hydrating Shield

This lightweight formula uses SPF 50 to protect against UV rays and, with its patent antioxidant blend, prevents pollution from aggravating the skin. Plus, it’s infused with a hint of shimmer to leave your face with a subtle glow. Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF 50 Hydrating Shield, £55

Best SPF Lip Balm: Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15



As well as SPF 15, this lip balm uses five naturally-derived ingredients that promise to care for your lips while keeping them looking and feeling plump and moisturised. Beeswax hydrates while aloe vera soothes and avocado, olive and wheat germs oils boost protection. We’re big fans of the tin, too. Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15, £17.50

You may also like Best SPF: 7 beauty editor-approved formulas to wear all year long