A must-have in your shower caddy or just another marketing ploy? What’s the deal with sulphate-free shampoos and do you really need one?

Sulphate-free shampoos are seriously popular. When you take a trip to your local Boots you’ll find the sulphate-free hair care section expanding. Not to mention, there’s thousands of fancy products online.

But while we’re often bombarded with ingredients to avoid – do you really know what sulphates are? And what are the actual benefits of using a sulphate-free formula? Before you add that sulphate-free shampoo to your basket, here’s everything you need to know.

What are sulphates? In a nutshell, sulphates are common foaming agents that are found in shampoos (and other foaming washes like cleansers, shaving gel and shower wash) in order to create a bubbly, foaming texture. The most common sulphates are sodium lauryl sulfate – often labelled SLS – and sodium laureth ether sulfate (SLES). These chemicals are known as surfactants, and are great at removing dirt and oils from the skin and hair.

How do sulphates work? In the most basic terms, the molecules have a water-loving end and a water-hating end. Think of it like a tadpole – the oil-soluble head traps oils, dirt and grease, before rinsing it away off of the water-soluble tail. So… what’s the problem? Well, the ‘tadpole head’ can get trapped in the skin and cause irritation – leading to scalp issues and dryness. Because the molecules are so robust, they can’t differentiate between excess oil and natural sebum, so they can accidentally strip too much oil out of the hair, leaving it dry, brittle and susceptible to damage. While some people believe that sulphates do affect colour fade, this isn’t proven. In fact, simply washing your hair with water can affect colour fade – so if you’re conscious of losing your colour vibrancy too quickly, try and cut down on how often you wash your hair, and always wear a swimming cap if you’re exposed to water regularly.

What are the benefits of using sulphate-free shampoo? While sulphate-free shampoos aren’t a must for everyone – there are a lot of benefits to using sulphate-free formula. The most common benefits include: Reduced scalp irritation

Reduced frizz

Reduced irritation of skin around the hair (neck, back, hairline acne)

Leaves hair softer and more conditioned

Leaves curly hair more intact Now that you’re clued up on what sulphates are, you’re going to want to know which are the best sulphate-free shampoos out there. Keep scrolling for Stylist’s edit of the best sulphate-free shampoos.

