A must-have in your shower caddy or just another marketing ploy? What’s the deal with sulphate-free shampoos and do you really need one?
Sulphate-free shampoos are seriously popular. When you take a trip to your local Boots you’ll find the sulphate-free hair care section expanding. Not to mention, there’s thousands of fancy products online.
You may also like
Our junior beauty writer’s curly hair routine – in micro detail
But while we’re often bombarded with ingredients to avoid – do you really know what sulphates are? And what are the actual benefits of using a sulphate-free formula?
Before you add that sulphate-free shampoo to your basket, here’s everything you need to know.
What are sulphates?
In a nutshell, sulphates are common foaming agents that are found in shampoos (and other foaming washes like cleansers, shaving gel and shower wash) in order to create a bubbly, foaming texture.
The most common sulphates are sodium lauryl sulfate – often labelled SLS – and sodium laureth ether sulfate (SLES). These chemicals are known as surfactants, and are great at removing dirt and oils from the skin and hair.
How do sulphates work?
In the most basic terms, the molecules have a water-loving end and a water-hating end. Think of it like a tadpole – the oil-soluble head traps oils, dirt and grease, before rinsing it away off of the water-soluble tail.
So… what’s the problem? Well, the ‘tadpole head’ can get trapped in the skin and cause irritation – leading to scalp issues and dryness. Because the molecules are so robust, they can’t differentiate between excess oil and natural sebum, so they can accidentally strip too much oil out of the hair, leaving it dry, brittle and susceptible to damage.
While some people believe that sulphates do affect colour fade, this isn’t proven. In fact, simply washing your hair with water can affect colour fade – so if you’re conscious of losing your colour vibrancy too quickly, try and cut down on how often you wash your hair, and always wear a swimming cap if you’re exposed to water regularly.
What are the benefits of using sulphate-free shampoo?
While sulphate-free shampoos aren’t a must for everyone – there are a lot of benefits to using sulphate-free formula. The most common benefits include:
- Reduced scalp irritation
- Reduced frizz
- Reduced irritation of skin around the hair (neck, back, hairline acne)
- Leaves hair softer and more conditioned
- Leaves curly hair more intact
Now that you’re clued up on what sulphates are, you’re going to want to know which are the best sulphate-free shampoos out there. Keep scrolling for Stylist’s edit of the best sulphate-free shampoos.
The best sulphate-free shampoos
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo
Packed full of antioxidants and ultra-nourishing fruit extracts, this sulphate-free shampoo is like a superfood smoothie for your hair – encouraging hair growth and restorative hydration.
£24, Cult Beauty
Bleach London Sulph Obsessed Shampoo
Budget friendly and blimmin’ good – this sulphate-free shampoo is perfect for dry, damaged and bleached hair types.
£6.50, Cult Beauty
Percy & Reed Anti-Dandruff I’m No Flake Shampoo
If your scalp is feeling itchy, sensitive and all around a bit irritated right now, this is the shampoo for you. Aloe vera and chamomile help to soothe the scalp whilst the sulphate-free formula helps reduce any dryness.
£20, Feel Unique
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Packed with hair-boosting biotin and strengthening coconut oil, this is a great sulphate-free option for fine hair types in need of some va-va-voom.
£24, Cult Beauty
Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo
Formulated without sulphates to minimise irritation, this gentle shampoo cleanses while it moisturises, helping to repair dry, damaged and chemically-treated hair.
£24.50, Look Fantastic
We Are Paradoxx Super Natural Shampoo
We Are Paradoxx’s range of shampoos are not only SLS and SLES free – but also 100% vegan, 90% plastic-free and as sustainable and eco-friendly as they can be. Big brownie points.
£18, Look Fantastic
Redken Nature + Science All Soft Shampoo
Perfect for dry and brittle hair types, this sulphate-free shampoo leaves hair seriously soft and silky. Plus, the packaging is made from 94% post-consumer recycled plastic.
£15.73, Look Fantastic
If you’re an avid Stylist fan, you’ll know it’s not always possible to find an issue of our magazine. Often they’re gone before you head into work (they disappear fast!), or you live in a part of the UK where you can’t get your hands on a copy. Add to this the fact that millions of us are not commuting right now, and we wanted to ensure you don’t miss out on the magazine any longer.
Which is why we’re delighted to let you know that Stylist magazine is now available in a digital format, both for Apple and Android users, allowing you to download the full magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet, wherever you may be.
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription –that’s less than 50p a week! Simply click on the link to activate your Stylist app download from either the Apple store or Google Play and enjoy!
Images: Getty images and courtesy of brands.