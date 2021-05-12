The ritual of lighting a candle is typically reserved for winter. On a chilly, dark evening when you’re in need of adding a hint of cosiness to your home, the flickering glare of candlelight and creamy, musky aromas are undeniably comforting.

Yet, any time warmer, brighter days come around, candles tend to get expelled from our daily routines, gathering dust on our shelves. It makes sense. Now that the world is slowly opening back up, we have every intention of soaking up the great outdoors, lounging in a sunny park or enjoying cocktails on a rooftop bar. But candles will always have a place in our routine.