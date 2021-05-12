From the sweet aroma of honeysuckle growing in a garden to the awakening notes of a salty sea breeze, we round up the best summer candles that will give your home an instant refresh.
The ritual of lighting a candle is typically reserved for winter. On a chilly, dark evening when you’re in need of adding a hint of cosiness to your home, the flickering glare of candlelight and creamy, musky aromas are undeniably comforting.
Yet, any time warmer, brighter days come around, candles tend to get expelled from our daily routines, gathering dust on our shelves. It makes sense. Now that the world is slowly opening back up, we have every intention of soaking up the great outdoors, lounging in a sunny park or enjoying cocktails on a rooftop bar. But candles will always have a place in our routine.
There’s a long list of uplifting candles perfect for summer that have the ability to transport to your favourite holiday destinations, make you feel like you’re in the great outdoors, or even just conjure up happy memories. Plus, they have the ability to instantly refresh stuffy, overheated rooms when the air feels a bit stagnant.
From blends created to remind you of a salty ocean breeze to aromas that perfectly capture the flowers and vegetables of a British garden, we round up the best summer candles that will give your home an instant refresh.
Best summer candles
Overose Anthurium Candle
With notes of sharp blackcurrants and tropical leaves, this candle was blended to recreate the smell of warm humid air wafting through a window. From the moment it’s lit, you’ll feel like you’re in a villa far, far away. Plus, it’s one of the chicest candles we’ve ever seen.
St. Eval Sea Salt Scented Tin Candle
There’s no greater feeling than standing on a beach and smelling the salty, sea breeze. St. Eval has captured that scent perfect with this best selling candle. Created to transport you to the North Coast of Cornwall, it’s blended with ozonic and citrus scents that’ll make your home smell like the ocean. Dreamy.
Shop St. Eval Sea Salt Scented Tin Candle at St. Eval, £11.15
Crabtree & Evelyn Sundown Candle
This candle conjures the smells and feelings of sunset. Red ginger, eucalyptus and nutmeg give it a warm, spicy scent that still manages to feel refreshing and comforting.
Shop Crabtree & Evelyn Sundown Candle at Crabtree & Evelyn, £36
Loewe Honeysuckle Candle
Alongside its stylish ceramic pots, this Loewe candle is inspired by one of nature’s purest scents: honeysuckle. From the moment it’s lit, your home is filled with a sweet aroma of warm honey and ripe citrus.
Good Candles Fred's Garden Soy Wax Scented Candle
This candle perfectly brings the great outdoors into your home. It smells of blooming flowers, tomatoes, grapes – basically, all of the gorgeous scents you’d discover in a British garden. This particular scent was inspired by Good Candles’ founder Olly Rzysko’s grandfathers, all of whom loved their gardens. Plus, for each candle sold, money will be raised to support male loneliness. A great cause and a beautiful candle.
Shop Good Candles Fred’s Garden Soy Wax Scented Candle at Good Candles, £35
Floral Street Sunshine Bloom Scented Candle
Floral Street’s Sunshine Bloom is just that – a candle that conjures the joy of sunshine, thanks to its chic yellow glass jar and uplighting, refreshing scent. This set also comes with Floral Street’s Arizona Bloom Perfume, a blend of Balinese coconut and black pepper.
Shop Floral Street Sunshine Bloom Scented Candle and Arizona Bloom Perfume at The Drop, £38
Boy Smells Gardener Candle
Think vine leaves, oranges and honeysuckle and you have this candle. Perfectly balancing florals with musk, it contains notes of tomato, petitgrain, white tea and honeysuckle to bring the outdoors into your home.
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Vibes Candle
The name says it all. This candle is a blend of bergamot, ylang ylang, spicy pink pepper, salty ocean spray and coconut milk to perfectly capture a lazy, carefree day at the beach. It’ll make you feel like you’re on holiday.
Shop Maison Margiela Replica Beach Vibes Candle at Space NK, £45
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Candle
Yep, Sol de Janeiro has created a Cheirose ‘62 candle, which contains the same fragrance as its bestselling Brazillian Bum Bum Cream. Light the wick for delicious notes of pistachio, almond, vanilla and salted caramel to waft through your home.
Shop Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘62 Candle at Sol de Janeiro, £24
