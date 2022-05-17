These less-well-known fragrances are £50 and under and smell like summer in a bottle
Get ready for people to ask what you’re wearing with this curated list of the best summer perfumes.
In my world, walking up to a stranger and asking them what fragrance they happen to be wearing is a normal part of life. On the Tube, at the airport or waiting in line for a coffee, no stone is left unturned in my lifelong enthusiasm for perfume.
Wonderfully, with such a large sample size, I’ve stumbled across a number of gems I might have otherwise never discovered. The best bit – not all come with a luxury price tag.
Some of these summer perfumes I was introduced to by my mum, some by smelling everything on offer in fragrance shops and some, you guessed it, by walking up to strangers and asking the question. They all evoke the feeling of summer relaxation: the warm-skin sensation of spending time outside, sleeping well and forgetting (briefly) about ever needing a coat. Enjoy.
- 1.
Maison Matine Bain De Midi Eau de Parfum
A warm, floral scent, this perfume is one I always have on hand for mid-afternoon touch-ups. A smooth, soft blend of ylang-ylang, gardenia, coconut and bergamot, it combines pared-back sweetness with fresh, creamy vanilla undertones.
- 2.
Fewe Eau So Happy Cologne
Interestingly, this cologne was created to support you throughout the various phases of your menstrual cycle.
Sweetly fresh, the scent is designed to evoke that singular feeling of summertime happiness, combining fresh pear with floral lily, calming vetiver and revitalising orange and mandarin.
- 3.
Maison Margiela Beach Walk Eau de Toilette
Inspired by the feeling of the sun on salty skin, this radiant perfume is filled with the natural sweetness of coconut milk, ylang-ylang and the gentle sharpness of pink pepper and citrus.
- 4.
Philosophy Pure Grace Eau de Toilette
I always describe this fragrance as being like a refreshing shower after a sticky, humid day. Designed to recreate the cleanliness of soap and water, it somehow smells exactly like freshly washed, deeply nurtured skin. Wonderful for both summer mornings and evenings, Philosophy has captured something incredibly special in Pure Grace – crisp, revived refreshment.
- 5.
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent
My go-to summer fragrance for over 11 years, Bronze Goddess pairs warm, tropical notes (coconut milk, vanilla and amber), with fresh bursts of mandarin, lemon, orange and magnolia. Immediately evocative of deep, beach-side relaxation, it’s a holiday in a bottle – trust me.
- 6.
Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum
A woody, mossy perfume, North Bondi is inspired by the well-known Sydney beach and blends citrus zest with warm, sweet vanilla and bright, green magnolia and lily.
- 7.
Bon Parfumeur Eau De Parfum 801: Sea Spray, Cedar and Grapefruit
A swirling, bright summer fragrance, Bon Parfumeur have recreated the water-filled salty scent of being near the sea with floral notes and Italian citrus fruits.
- 8.
Diptyque Solid Perfume Philosykos
Green, milky, figgy and woody, this perfume underscores the grounded, fresh feeling that can evade us when the weather improves and life feels far more frenetic.
The fact it’s in solid perfume form means that the scent will continue to release throughout the day as it heats up with your skin and can be easily popped into a purse or pocket.
