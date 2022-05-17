In my world, walking up to a stranger and asking them what fragrance they happen to be wearing is a normal part of life. On the Tube, at the airport or waiting in line for a coffee, no stone is left unturned in my lifelong enthusiasm for perfume.

Wonderfully, with such a large sample size, I’ve stumbled across a number of gems I might have otherwise never discovered. The best bit – not all come with a luxury price tag.

Some of these summer perfumes I was introduced to by my mum, some by smelling everything on offer in fragrance shops and some, you guessed it, by walking up to strangers and asking the question. They all evoke the feeling of summer relaxation: the warm-skin sensation of spending time outside, sleeping well and forgetting (briefly) about ever needing a coat. Enjoy.