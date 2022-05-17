best summer perfumes
Beauty

These less-well-known fragrances are £50 and under and smell like summer in a bottle

Get ready for people to ask what you’re wearing with this curated list of the best summer perfumes. 

In my world, walking up to a stranger and asking them what fragrance they happen to be wearing is a normal part of life. On the Tube, at the airport or waiting in line for a coffee, no stone is left unturned in my lifelong enthusiasm for perfume. 

Wonderfully, with such a large sample size, I’ve stumbled across a number of gems I might have otherwise never discovered. The best bit – not all come with a luxury price tag. 

Some of these summer perfumes I was introduced to by my mum, some by smelling everything on offer in fragrance shops and some, you guessed it, by walking up to strangers and asking the question. They all evoke the feeling of summer relaxation: the warm-skin sensation of spending time outside, sleeping well and forgetting (briefly) about ever needing a coat. Enjoy.

  1. 1.

    Maison Matine Bain De Midi Eau de Parfum

    best summer perfume maison matine

    A warm, floral scent, this perfume is one I always have on hand for mid-afternoon touch-ups. A smooth, soft blend of ylang-ylang, gardenia, coconut and bergamot, it combines pared-back sweetness with fresh, creamy vanilla undertones.

    Shop Maison Matine Bain De Midi Eau De Parfum 50ml at Liberty, £50

  1. 2.

    Fewe Eau So Happy Cologne

    best summer perfume fewe

    Interestingly, this cologne was created to support you throughout the various phases of your menstrual cycle. 

    Sweetly fresh, the scent is designed to evoke that singular feeling of summertime happiness, combining fresh pear with floral lily, calming vetiver and revitalising orange and mandarin.

    Shop Fewe Eau So Happy Cologne 50ml, £50

  2. 3.

    Maison Margiela Beach Walk Eau de Toilette

    best summer perfume maison margiela

    Inspired by the feeling of the sun on salty skin, this radiant perfume is filled with the natural sweetness of coconut milk, ylang-ylang and the gentle sharpness of pink pepper and citrus. 

    Shop Maison Margiela Beach Walk Eau de Toilette 30ml at Space NK, £49

  3. 4.

    Philosophy Pure Grace Eau de Toilette

    best summer perfume philosophy

    I always describe this fragrance as being like a refreshing shower after a sticky, humid day. Designed to recreate the cleanliness of soap and water, it somehow smells exactly like freshly washed, deeply nurtured skin. Wonderful for both summer mornings and evenings, Philosophy has captured something incredibly special in Pure Grace – crisp, revived refreshment. 

    Shop Philosophy Pure Grace Eau de Toilette 60ml at Lookfantastic, £29.25

  4. 5.

    Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent

    best summer perfume bronze goddess

    My go-to summer fragrance for over 11 years, Bronze Goddess pairs warm, tropical notes (coconut milk, vanilla and amber), with fresh bursts of mandarin, lemon, orange and magnolia. Immediately evocative of deep, beach-side relaxation, it’s a holiday in a bottle – trust me.

    Shop Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent 50ml at Lookfantastic, £48

  5. 6.

    Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum

    best summer perfume ouai

    A woody, mossy perfume, North Bondi is inspired by the well-known Sydney beach and blends citrus zest with warm, sweet vanilla and bright, green magnolia and lily.

    Shop Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum at Space NK, £49

  1. 7.

    Bon Parfumeur Eau De Parfum 801: Sea Spray, Cedar and Grapefruit

    best summer perfume bon parfurmer

    A swirling, bright summer fragrance, Bon Parfumeur have recreated the water-filled salty scent of being near the sea with floral notes and Italian citrus fruits. 

    Shop Bon Parfmeur Eau De Parfum 801: Sea Spray, Cedar and Grapefruit 30ml, £36

  2. 8.

    Diptyque Solid Perfume Philosykos

    best summer perfume diptyque

    Green, milky, figgy and woody, this perfume underscores the grounded, fresh feeling that can evade us when the weather improves and life feels far more frenetic. 

    The fact it’s in solid perfume form means that the scent will continue to release throughout the day as it heats up with your skin and can be easily popped into a purse or pocket.

    Shop Diptyque Solid Perfume Philosykos at Space NK, £48

Main image: Fewe