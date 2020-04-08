The sun is finally out — hurrah! But at the risk of being a buzzkill, I’m here to remind you that, as always, sun cream is a total non-negotiable.

Whether you’re able to move your home office into your garden or onto your balcony, or even if the only sun you see is in your allotted hour of outside exercise, it’s important to protect your body (as well as your face) from the sun’s harmful rays. Well, that, and avoiding the sun when it’s at its strongest, and seeking shade as much of possible, of course.