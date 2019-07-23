Let me start by apologising to anybody who’s ever clicked on my author tag, to anybody who’s ever spoken to me in real life, and to anybody who’s ever asked me for skincare advice. I’m sorry for only ever talking and writing about SPF.

I know it’s all I ever harp on about, but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt in my seven years as a beauty journalist it’s that it’s imperative for every person in the world to wear it every single day.