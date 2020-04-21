The best sustainable sheet masks for a quick skin pick-me-up

If self-care were a beauty product, it would be a sheet mask. From nourishing hyaluronic acid to brightening vitamin C, there’s a wide range available that are packed with beneficial ingredients. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to relax for 10 minutes.

But despite their skincare benefits, the majority of sheet masks are single-use and so their effect on the environment has been called into question. Traditionally, sheet masks are made from plastic microfibres, polyester, silicones or nylon which cannot be recycled or composted. This means, once you’ve used them, they simply end in landfill – and stay there.