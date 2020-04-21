The best sustainable sheet masks for a quick skin pick-me-up

Skin feeling a little… meh? Sheet masks could be the answer for a quick hit of nourishing ingredients.
If self-care were a beauty product, it would be a sheet mask. From nourishing hyaluronic acid to brightening vitamin C, there’s a wide range available that are packed with beneficial ingredients. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to relax for 10 minutes.
But despite their skincare benefits, the majority of sheet masks are single-use and so their effect on the environment has been called into question. Traditionally, sheet masks are made from plastic microfibres, polyester, silicones or nylon which cannot be recycled or composted. This means, once you’ve used them, they simply end in landfill – and stay there.
Many brands have responded by creating masks that are made from fully-recyclable materials (yes, that includes the outer packaging, too). When shopping, look out for masks made from recyclable or biodegradable materials, such as cotton or hydrogel. If you’re unsure about whether a product is recyclable, you can reference our guide here. And to help clear up some of the confusion, we’ve rounded up some of the most sustainable face masks currently available on the market…
The Body Shop Drops of Youth - Youth Concentrate Sheet Mask
If you love The Body Shop’s Drops of Youth - Youth Concentrate, you’ll love this. Soaked in 70% of the iconic concentrate in a 30ml bottle, this biodegradable sheet meet will leave you skin bouncier and feeling a lot fresher in just 15 minutes.
The Body Shop Drops of Youth - Youth Concentrate Sheet Mask, £5
Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen BioCellulose Brightening Treatment Mask
This biodegradable mask is enriched with vitamin C to brighten skin while also protecting it against daily pollutants and environmental aggressors – something that’s important even if you’re just sitting at home.
Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen BioCellulose Brightening Treatment Mask, £17
Aromatherapy Associates Hydrosol Sheet Mask Set
This mask is packed with some of the most effective ingredients in skincare, including hyaluronic acid for hydration and turmeric for brightening. Leave it on for 10 minutes, peel off and gently press any remaining serum into skin.
Aromatherapy Associates Hydrosol Sheet Mask Set, £52 for four masks
Maskologist Rose Glowing Potion
Suitable for all skin types, these hydrogel masks harness the skincare benefits of rose. The sheet mask has been made from actual rose petals, while the formula is a combination of the flower’s antioxidant natural oil and extracts. Once on, it’ll work to nourish, brighten and soothe skin while also providing antibacterial properties. Plus, the smell is pretty dreamy.
Maskologist Rose Glowing Potion, £23.50
Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Hyaluron Intensive Mask
Skin feeling a bit dry? Give it a quick hit of hydration with this Eucerin mask. It’s enriched with 12ml of serum, which contains a blend of high molecular hyaluronic acid (to nourish) and low molecular hyaluronic acid (to smooth out the lower epidermis). All it takes is 10 minutes.
Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Bio-Cellulose Mask
Made from bio-cellulose material, this face mask is soaked in soothing active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, zinc and rockweed algae extract. Not only does this clever blend hydrate, it also regulates oil product and reduces skin inflammation. Wear it for 15 minutes, take it off and massage any leftover serum into skin.
Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Bio-Cellulose Mask, £47.99 for a pack of six
