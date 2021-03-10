The best sweet perfumes that aren’t the slightest bit sickly

Sweet perfumes usually get a bad rap for being too overbearing but there are plenty on the market that are an olfactory treat. Here, we round up our favourites.
When it comes to the world of fragrance, it’s heavily dominated by sweet scents. Yet, despite their massive presence on the high street, they’re probably the perfume category that’s the most divisive.
While some find that sweet perfumes bring a fun splash of youthful spirit with every spritz, for others, they have a bad reputation for being too overwhelming and inducing the same type of headache you get post-sugar rush.
But if you fall into the latter category, hear us out: there are lots of sweet perfumes that are far from sickly. Over recent years, perfumers have developed sweet, gourmand fragrances that are perfectly balanced by musky, earthy notes that hit the, well, sweet spot.
Here, we round up our favourites.
Sweet perfumes that aren’t sickly
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum
Inside this cherry-red bottle is a cocktail of candy-like black cherry and liqueur with bitter almond, Turkish rose and jasmine sambac. There’s a sweet, warm and spicy olfactory hit at the end of every spritz.
Shop Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum at Feelunique, £220 for 50ml
Armani Si Eau de Parfum
At first spritz, you’ll be treated to sweet, feminine notes of rose, neroli and jasmine but as the scent dries down, it transforms into a gorgeous and subtle musk, thanks to additions of amber, blond woods and patchouli oil.
Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28
A great option for those unsure whether they like sweet scents, Kayali’s Vanilla 28 is rich and decadent, thanks to notes of Madagascan vanilla orchid, Brazillian tonka and brown sugar.
Shop Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28 at Huda Beauty, £22 for 10ml
Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum
There’s a reason that La Vie est Belle is Lancôme’s bestselling fragrance. Sweet yet warm and sophisticated, this blush pink gourmand perfume is a blend of patchouli essence, iris, orange blossom, jasmine, pear and blackberry.
Shop Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum at Boots, £66.50 for 50ml
Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum
When beauty editor Lucy Partington smelt this perfume, she couldn’t stop spritzing it. So much so, it even made an appearance in her favourite launches from February. Heart notes of Bulgarian rose and orange blossom give it a sexy, grown-up aroma while base notes of marshmallow, pomegranate and vanilla add a hint of sweetness.
Shop Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy Extreme Eau De Parfum at Selfridges, £225 for 50ml
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
With black coffee taking centre stage and creamy vanilla at the heart, this perfume has the makings of a delicious morning brew. But juicy pear accord, fresh mandarin essence, ripe orange blossom and delicate white flowers cut through for a softer scent.
Shop Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum at lookfantastic, £80 for 50ml
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum
Sweet notes of vanilla and almond milk are balanced out with the fresh and fruity smell of ylang ylang, frangipani, mandarin and neroli.
Shop Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum at Harrods, £88 for 75ml
Main image: courtesy of brands