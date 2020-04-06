Complexion-enhancing finishes, breathable formulas and hydrating ingredients; tinted moisturisers tick all the boxes. Here, we round up the best ones.
With most of us seeing out our work days and social gatherings behind a video screen, it’s understandable if you’ve decided to forego most of (if not all) of your make-up entirely. But if you feel like your skin needs an extra boost, tinted moisturisers may be just the ticket.
Tinted moisturisers are known for straddling the line between make-up and skincare. Along with providing a subtle hint of coverage, today’s options are packed with beneficial skincare ingredients to improve overall skin health. Plus, these lightweight formulas feel comfortable on skin, meaning you don’t mind wearing them, even if you’re sitting in the house all day.
If you want to keep the amount of make-up on your skin to a bare minimum, apply a 10p-sized dollop of product to the centre of your face, concentrating on your nose, chin and forehead. This is where we’re more likely to get redness, blemishes and discolouration.
Want to give it a go? Here, we round up our favourite tinted moisturiser that will leave skin looking healthy, even and radiant…
Best tinted moisturisers for glowing skin
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser, £29
Thanks to its lightweight gel-cream formula, this tinted moisturiser feels refreshing from the moment it touches skin. Available in 20 shades, it delivers sheer to medium coverage and leaves skin glowing.
NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil, £10
Infused with aloe and cucumber, this formula feels comfortable on the skin and leaves a smooth, satin finish.
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Sheer Tinted Oil-Free SPF20
Oil-free and fragrance-free, this Beauty Pie option may be ideal for those with sensitive skin. It has a velvet finish and contains naturally-derived squalane to prevent skin dehydration.
Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint, £20
A great option for all skin types, this Glossier skin enhancer contains diamond powder for a soft-focus effect and glycerin to moisturise skin.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, £35
The perfect blend of make-up and skincare; this Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser does it all. As well as delivering a sheer hint of coverage, it contains macadamia and kukui seed oils to increase moisture levels and also has a blend of antioxidant vitamins C and E to protect skin against environmental aggressors.
Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturising Make-up, £36
If you want a product that boasts skin benefits and a full coverage finish, this one’s for you. It contains ion-charged water to hydrate, chia seed extracts to nourish and probiotic technology to leave skin feeling soothed. Despite the level of coverage veering more towards a foundation, it still feels light on skin.
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, £31
This iconic tinted moisturiser leaves skin looking healthy and smooth. It contains mineral-rich seawater to revive tired skin and provides a subtle hint of colour.
