With most of us seeing out our work days and social gatherings behind a video screen, it’s understandable if you’ve decided to forego most of (if not all) of your make-up entirely. But if you feel like your skin needs an extra boost, tinted moisturisers may be just the ticket.

Tinted moisturisers are known for straddling the line between make-up and skincare. Along with providing a subtle hint of coverage, today’s options are packed with beneficial skincare ingredients to improve overall skin health. Plus, these lightweight formulas feel comfortable on skin, meaning you don’t mind wearing them, even if you’re sitting in the house all day.

If you want to keep the amount of make-up on your skin to a bare minimum, apply a 10p-sized dollop of product to the centre of your face, concentrating on your nose, chin and forehead. This is where we’re more likely to get redness, blemishes and discolouration.