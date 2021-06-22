I’ve long been a fan of a summer candle . Less cosy but still as comforting, scented candles can turn an otherwise muggy, sweaty or cloying space into a sanctuary of soothing smells. But unlike the winter, which calls for heady, opulent notes like smoke, spice and leather, the scented candles fit for summer are all about freshness.

Thankfully nothing like the sour tang of ketchup, tomato candles (well, the good ones, at least) capture all the luscious scents of a real life tomato plant at its most bountiful. Yes, there’s the slightly bitter hit of the skin and the sweetness of the pulpy fruit, but what’s most prominent is that fresh green lusciousness of the tomato’s stalk and vine. In fact, the best tomato candles smell more green than they do ‘red’.

They were once a particularly rare breed but luckily for tomato candle fans like myself, more and more perfume houses and candle brands have begun experimenting with the note to varying degrees of success. As for the best ones? Let me run down my favourites below.