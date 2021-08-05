Managed to book a green list holiday? We round up the best beauty minis – plus, the clever innovations that’ll save space in your liquids bag.
As the world opens up, more and more of us are booking holidays to green list destinations, where we can relax safely. Just scroll throughout Instagram and you’re bound to see bright, sunny pictures of Mykonos or Dubrovnik. And just last night, more places were added to the UK’s green list, including Latvia and Slovenia.
A lot of the flights to these green list destinations may follow a “hand luggage only”policy and so, you’ll need to consider what to do with your beauty products. Decanting your liquids into smaller bottles is one way, but this is impossible with some products like mascaras or anything packaged in an aerosol.
Even if you’re opting for a staying, mini beauty products are a great way to avoid taking your whole bathroom sink with you.
So, we’ve rounded up the best travel-sized beauty products to help make packing a breeze. In the list, you’ll find some alternatives that will help you save space in your liquids bag, plus a selection of multipurpose products, meaning less things to carry. Happy holidaying!
Best travel-sized skincare
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
Yep, Fresh’s cult Soy Face Cleanser comes in travel size. This gentle formula lifts away any impurities that have built up throughout the day and melts away any make-up.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30
Whether you’re visiting a hot or cold destination, proper sun protection is a must. This clever SPF has an invisible formula that sits comfortably on skin and doesn’t feel greasy.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Perfect to boost skin after a long-haul flight or when your skin is in need of some extra hydration, this face mask is packed full of moisturising ingredients including glycerin and hyaluronic acid.
Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Cream
As well as nourishing the skin on your body with cupuaçu butter (similar to shea butter), this cream also contains AHAs to gently exfoliate and buff away dead skin cells.
Shop Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Cream at Cult Beauty, £18
Aveda Cherry Almond Hand & Body
Once the scent of this body wash fills the bathroom, it’ll turn your shower into a relaxing sanctuary. It’s formulated with notes of tonka bean, orange and ylang ylang to create a dreamy and delicious fragrance, while cherry blossom and sweet almond oil nourish your skin.
Best travel-sized make-up
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick
Avoid having a foundation that takes up space in your liquid bag and opt for a foundation stick instead. This one feels lightweight on skin, blends beautifully and has buildable coverage.
Shop Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick at Cult Beauty, £32
Laura Mercier Mini Caviar Stick Eye Colour
There aren’t many things easier than creating an eye look with eyeshadow sticks. Simply scribble it all over your eyelid, buff out the edges and you’re done. Plus, it means no powder fall-out landing on your cheeks – an annoyance if you prefer doing your foundation first.
Shop Laura Mercier Mini Caviar Stick Eye Colour at Cult Beauty, £13
Milk Makeup Travel Size Kush Waterproof Mascara
Senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem’s favourite waterproof mascara of all time, this formula separates and lengthens lashes without leaving any clumps – and it comes in a mini version.
Shop Milk Makeup Travel Size Kush Waterproof Mascara at Cult Beauty, £13
Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
This creamy bronzer can be blended with a fluffy make-up brush or with the warmth of your fingers. Apply it along your cheekbones, forehead and the bridge of your nose for a sunkissed finish. We like to use it as an eyeshadow, too.
Shop Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer at Cult Beauty, £18
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow
Multipurpose beauty formulas are the best type of products to take on a holiday – and this one is great. It comes in two warm shades of pink, both of which are inspired by Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling Pillow Talk lipstick, and the formula can be used as both a blusher and lipstick.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow at Charlotte Tilbury, £30
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Travel Size
Whether you’re visiting somewhere hot or have a long day of activities planned, this Urban Decay setting spray will keep your make-up in place. Spritz it all over your face when you’ve finished applying your make-up or between each step for extra protection.
Shop Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Travel Size at lookfantastic, £12
Best travel-sized hair care
Virtue Recovery Shampoo
Virtue’s clever formulas contain alpha keratin 60ku, the same protein that makes up 90% of our hair, skin and nails. As a result, it works to heal and repair your hair by filling in cracks in the cuticle and undo damage caused by heat.
Virtue Recovery Conditioner
Just like its shampoo counterpart, this innovative conditioner works hard to repair dry, damaged hair. Plus, it’s scented with notes of creamy coconut and tropical yuzu extracts, which makes it smell incredible.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo
A Stylist beauty team favourite, this dry shampoo actually cleanses your hair, eliminating signs of oil, sweat and odour. Even if you don’t have a holiday booked yet, it’s a great handbag addition.
Shop Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo at Cult Beauty, £10
Color Wow Travel Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
We’ve all been there: you’ve spent time styling your hair, only for the humidity to ruin your hard work. Not only does this hairspray deliver strong hold, it also has a flexible formula that doesn’t leave your hair feeling stiff or crunchy.
Shop Color Wow Travel Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray at lookfantastic, £11
