As the world opens up, more and more of us are booking holidays to green list destinations, where we can relax safely. Just scroll throughout Instagram and you’re bound to see bright, sunny pictures of Mykonos or Dubrovnik. And just last night, more places were added to the UK’s green list, including Latvia and Slovenia.

A lot of the flights to these green list destinations may follow a “hand luggage only”policy and so, you’ll need to consider what to do with your beauty products. Decanting your liquids into smaller bottles is one way, but this is impossible with some products like mascaras or anything packaged in an aerosol.