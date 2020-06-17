“The skin in the under-eye area is thinner and therefore more prone to irritation and allergies,” says bareMinerals global dermatology ambassador, Dr Joyce Park.

The first place that shows signs of how we’re feeling is usually our under eyes. Down to a lack of sleep , dehydration, genetic predisposition and even eye strain , the reasons for dull, tired eyes are plentiful. They also get a rough ride when we’re experiencing hayfever, but we can’t just treat them the same way we would the rest of the face. Our under-eye skin is drastically different from the rest of our face so they need special treatment.

Considering its thinner density, keeping our under-eyes hydrated is just as important as your cheeks, chin, nose and forehead. “When our under-eyes are dry, it leads to more fine lines in the skin, so it’s important to keep the skin well hydrated,” says Dr Park.

Why aren’t our under-eyes as hydrated as other parts of our face? Well, founder of Harley Street Skin, Dr Aamer Khan explains why: “The skin under the eyes is thinner and has fewer glands producing oil. It means that it doesn’t retain moisture to the degree other areas of the face and body can and is more likely to dry out quickly.”

So, what’s one of the most effective, non-intrusive treatments? An eye mask.

The benefits are pretty incredible.

“Under-eye gel masks can be great for soothing the skin in the under-eye area,” explains Dr Park. “Keep your under-eye mask in the fridge so it is nice and cool when you put it on – this helps to reduce swelling to minimise the appearance of puffy under eyes.”

Although eye masks differ from product to product, they also help to reduce the appearance of dark circles and hydrate the skin. If your under-eyes are calling out for some TLC, it’s worth investing in one.

But, you don’t need to use them every day. “Use eye masks weekly unless, your eyes are particularly dry then I’d suggest using them twice or three times a week,” explains Dr Khan.